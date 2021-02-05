તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધસારો:ગીર સોમનાથમાં સ્‍થાનીક સ્‍વરાજ્યની ચુંટણીમાં પાંચમાં દિવસે 446 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા

વેરાવળ32 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જીલ્‍લા પંચાયત -50, છ તાલુકા પંચાયત -234 અને ચાર પાલીકાઓમાં 162 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા
  • આવતી કાલે શનિવાર અંતિમ દિવસ હોવાથી વધુ ધસારો રહેવાની શક્યતા

ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લામાં સ્‍થાનીક સ્‍વરાજયની ચુંટણીઓમાં આજે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવાના પાંચમાં દિવસે ભારે ધસારો જોવા મળ્યો હતો. આજે 446 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે. આવતી કાલે શનિવાર અંતિમ દિવસ હોવાથી વધુ ધસારો રહેવાની શકયતા વર્તાય રહી છે.

ગીર સોમનાથ જીલ્‍લામાં જીલ્‍લા પંચાયત, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને પાલીકાઓની ચુંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારી કરવાના અંતિમ દિવસોમાં ભારે ઘસારો જોવા મળી રહયો છે. આજે ફોર્મ ભરવાના પાંચમાં દિવસે જીલ્‍લામાં ત્રણેય ચુંટણીના મળી કુલ 446 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મો ભરાયા છે. જેમાં જીલ્‍લા પંચાયતની 28 બેઠકો પર 50 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા છે. જયારે તાલુકા પંચાયતોની વાત કરીએ તો વેરાવળના પાંચ તાલુકા 22 બેઠકો માટે 56, તાલાલાના પાંચ તાલુકાની 18 બેઠકો માટે 31, સુત્રાપાડાના પાંચ તાલુકાની 18 બેઠકો માટે 29, કોડીનારના પાંચ તાલુકાની 24 બેઠકો માટે 28, ઉનાના પાંચ તાલુકાની 26 બેઠકો માટે 52, ગીરગઢડાના પાંચ તાલુકાની 20 બેઠકો માટે 38 ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરાયા છે.

જયારે નગરપાલીકાઓની વાત કરીએ તો વેરાવળ-પાટણ પાલીકાની 44 બેઠકો માટે 46, ઉના પાલીકાની 36 બેઠકો માટે 47, તાલાલા પાલીકાની 24 બેઠકો માટે 7, સુત્રાપાડા પાલીકાની 24 બેઠકો માટે 62 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા હોવાનું તંત્રએ જણાવેલ છે.

