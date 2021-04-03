તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:15 ફાંસલા સાથે 38 ની અટક કરાઇ, શિકારી પાસેથી માંસ, હાડકાં મળ્યા

જૂનાગઢ / તાલાલા / સુત્રાપાડાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સુત્રાપાડા તાલુકાના ખાંભા પાસે મૂકાયેલા ફાંસલામાં સિંહબાળ, શિયાળ પકડાયા બાદ
  • સિંહ માટે નહીં, નાના પ્રાણીઓ માટે ફાંસલા હતા, એફએસએલની મદદ લેવામાં આવી : વનવિભાગ
  • વનવિભાગે 9 આરોપીઓને સુત્રાપાડા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી 5 દિવસના રીમાન્ડ મેળવવામાં આવ્યા

સુત્રાપાડા તાલુકાના ખાંભા પાસેથી ગઇકાલે 3 ફાંસલામાં સિંહબાળ, શિયાળ અને ઉંદર મળી આવ્યા બાદ વનવિભાગે પોલીસની મદદથી આખા દક્ષિણ સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાંથી કુલ 38 લોકોને 15 ફાંસલા સાથે ઝડપી લીધા છે. તેઓ પાસેથી પ્રાણીઓના હાડકાં અને માંસ પણ કબ્જે લઇ એફએસએલને મોકલી દેવાયું છે. એમ વનવિભાગના નોર્મલ સર્કલના સીસીએફ ડો. કે. રમેશે જણાવ્યું હતું.

દરમ્યાન પકડાયેલા પૈકી 2 મહિલા અને 7 પુરૂષ સહિત 9 લોકોને વનવિભાગે 7 દિવસના રિમાન્ડની માંગણી સાથે સુત્રાપાડા કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરતાં જજ એસ.એલ. મહેતાએ સરકારી વકીલ નરશીભાઇ બાંભણિયાની દલીલો ધ્યાને રાખી તમામને 5 દિવસના રિમાન્ડ પર સોંપવાનો હુકમ કર્યો હતો.ગઇકાલે જૂનાગઢના વાડલા પાસેથી ઇજાગ્રસ્ત હાલતમાં પકડાયેલા હબીબ સમશેર પરમારની સાથેના 3 લોકોના નામો અસમલભાઇ સમશેરભાઇ પરમાર, રાજેશભાઇ મનસુખભાઇ પરમાર અને મણિબેન હબીબભાઇ પરમાર હોવાનું અને તેઓ સુરેન્દ્રનગરના થાન તાલુકાના વતની હોવાનું અને રખડતું ભટકતું જીવન જીવતા હોવાનું સીસીએફ ડો. રમેશે જણાવ્યું હતું. દરમ્યાન વનવિભાગે ગઇકાલે ફાંસલામાં ફસાયેલા મળી આવેલા સિંહબાળ અને શિયાળને સામાન્ય ઇજા હોઇ બંનેને સારવાર આપીને મુક્ત કરી દેવાયાનું પણ તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું.

બંને ફાંસલા વચ્ચે લગભગ 40 ફૂટનું અંતર હતું. તો એક ફાંસલામાં ઉંદર પણ ફસાયો હતો. જે ફાંસલામાં ફસાયેલા હતા એ 4 ઇંચનો, દાંતા વગરનો અને નરમ લોખંડનો નાના પ્રાણીઓ પકડવા માટેનો હતો. જ્યારે સિંહ કે વાઘ જેવા પ્રાણીને પકડવાનો ફાંસલો 6 થી 7 ઇંચનો વ્યાસ ધરાવતો અને મજબૂત હોય છે. એમ વનવિભાગે જણાવ્યું છે. જૂનાગઢ પાસેથી પકડાયેલા શખ્સોની પુછપરછ બાદ ભાવનગરના શિહોરમાંથી 5 પુરૂષ, 8 મહિલા અને 12 બાળકો મળી 25 લોકો, ભાવનગર શહેરની નારી ચોકડી વિસ્તારમાંથી 5 શખ્સો ઝડપાયા હતા.

જ્યારે પાલીતાણાના બગદાણા ગામમાંથી 4 શખ્સો ઝડપાયા હતા. પકડાયેલા પૈકી 2 શખ્સો જૂનાગઢ તાલુકાના ડુંગરપુર વિસ્તારના છે. જ્યારે બાકીના થાન તાલુકાના છે. પકડાયેલા શખ્સો પાસેથી મળેલા 15 થી વધુ ફાંસલાને ભૂરા કપડાથી મઢવામાં આવ્યા હતા. અને તેની સાથે સાંકળ બાંધવામાં આવી હતી.

તેઓ પાસેથી છરી સહિતનો સરંજામ પણ કબ્જે કરાયો છે. હાલ વનવિભાગે આ બનાવને લઇ રેડ એલર્ટ જાહેર કર્યો છે. અને તમામ શંકાસ્પદોની ઝિણવટભરી પુછપરછ કરાઇ રહી છે. પકડાયેલા શખ્સો 2007 ની ઘટનાના આરોપીઓ સાથે કોઇ રીતે સંકળાયેલા ન હોવાનું અને કોઇ પરપ્રાંતિય પણ ન હોવાનું સીસીએફ ડો. કે. રમેશે જણાવ્યું હતું.

ઇરાદો તો શિકારનોજ
​​​​​​​પકડાયેલા શખ્સો પાસેથી 15 થી વધુ ફાંસલા મળ્યા છે. એ શિયાળ, ભૂંડ જેવા પ્રાણીઓ પકડવા માટેની છે. તેઓ પાસેથી પ્રાણીના હાડકાં પણ મળ્યા છે. આથી તેઓનો ઇરાદો તો શિકાર કરવાનો જ હતો એમ પણ વનવિભાગે સ્વીકાર્યું હતું.

પકડાયેલા સામાનમાંથી ડાયરી પણ મળી
શિકારીઓના પકડાયેલા સામાનમાંથી એક ડાયરી પણ મળી આવી હતી. જેમાં જુદા જુદા સ્થળોએ લોકોના નામ-નંબરો છે. આ લોકોની તપાસ પણ કરવાની હોવાનું વનવિભાગે કોર્ટમાં જણાવ્યું હતું.

શિકાર એ શિકાર વન કર્મી પર કોઇ કાર્યવાહી નહીં
શિકાર થયો તે વન વિભાગે સ્વીકાર્યું છે. શિકાર સિંહનો હોઇ કે અન્ય પ્રાણીનો હોઇ વન વિભાગની બેદરકારી તો છે જ. પરંતુ વન વિભાગે આ વિસ્તારનાં કોઇપણ અધિકારીઓ સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી નથી.

ફાંસલા તો 2007 જેવા જ હતા
વનવિભાગે નાના ફાંસલાનું રટણ કરી સિંહના શિકાર કરવા ન આવ્યાનું રટણ કરીને સબ સલામતનું ગાણું ગાયું છે. પણ હકીકતમાં સિંહ પકડવાના ફાંસલા હોવાની ચર્ચાઓ લોકોમાં જોરશોરથી ઉઠી છે.

રેવન્યુ વિસ્તારમાં શિકારની મોડ્સ ઓપરેન્ડી
શિકારી ટોળકીએ ગીચ જંગલ નજીકના ગામડા પસંદ કરવાને બદલે રીઝર્વ ફોરેસ્ટ અને પ્રોટેક્ટેડ ફોરેસ્ટ નથી એવા રેવન્યુ વિસ્તારમાં અવરજવર કરતા સિંહોના લોકેશન મેળવી વનવિભાગની આંખોમાં ધૂળ નાખી ગુનો આચરવાની મોડ્સ ઓપરેન્ડી અપનાવી હોવાનું ફલિત થયુ છે.

વર્તમાન કાયદા મુજબ વધુમાં વધુ 7 વર્ષની સજા
વન્ય પ્રાણી અધિનિયમ મુજબ, ફાંસલામાં સિંહબાળ આવી ગયું હોઇ તે શેડ્યુલ 1 માં આવે છે. અને કાયદા મુજબ વધુમાં વધુ 7 વર્ષની સજાની જોગવાઇ હોવાનું સુત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

રિમાન્ડ પર લેવાયેલા 9 શખ્સો
મણિબેન હબીબ પરમાર, અસમલ સમશેર પરમાર, રાજેશ મનસુખ પરમાર, સમશેર ગુલાબ પરમાર, મનસુખ ગુલાબ પરમાર, માનસીંગભાઇ ગનીભાઇ પરમાર, અરવિંદભાઇ ગનીભાઇ પરમાર, નૂરજહાંબેન મનસુખભાઇ પરમાર અને ભીખાભાઇ સમશેરભાઇ પરમાર.
​​​​​​​

