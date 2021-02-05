તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સંક્રમણ:સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીના 3 પ્રાઘ્‍યાપકો અને 1 એકાઉન્ટન્ટ કોરોના પોઝિટીવ આવતા ચકચાર

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીનો ગેટની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • યુનિવર્સિટીની હોસ્‍ટેલમાં 50 અને જુદી જુદી ફેકલ્‍ટીમાં અભ્‍યાસ કરતા 150 વિઘાર્થીઓના અને કર્મચારીઓના ટેસ્‍ટ કરાવવા તજવીજ હાથ ઘરાઇ
  • યુનિવર્સિટીમાં કોરોનાના કેસો આવતા વાલીઓમાં ચિંતા પ્રસરી

કોરોના મહામારીનો કહેર ઘટી રહ્યો છે તેવા સમયે વેરાવળમાં કાર્યરત સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીમાં 3 પ્રાઘ્‍યપકો અને એક એકાઉન્ટન્‍ટ સહિત ચાર લોકો કોરોના પોઝિટીવ આવતા ચકચાર પ્રસરી છે. ચારેયની તબિયત સ્‍થ‍િર હોવાથી હાલ હોમ આઇસોલેટ કરવામાં આવ્‍યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલું છે. જ્યારે યુનિવર્સિટીમાં 150 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અભ્‍યાસ કરી રહ્યા હોય તે સહિત અન્‍ય કર્મચારીઓના ટેસ્‍ટ કરાવવા તજવીજ હાથ ઘરવામાં આવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળેલું છે. તો યુનિવર્સિટીમાં કોરોના ગાઇડલાઇનનું ચુસ્‍ત પાલન કરવા સુચના આપવામાં આવી છે.

સંસ્કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીમાં કોરોનાના કેસથી ફફડાટ
દેશ અને રાજ્યમાં કોરોનાના કેસો ઘટી રહ્યા છે. જેથી જનજીવન પૂર્વવત કરવા સરકાર દ્વારા ગાઇડલાઇનો જાહેર કરી શાળા-કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા છૂટ આપવામાં આવી છે. એવા સમયે ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્‍લાના વડામથક વેરાવળમાં કાર્યરત સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીમાંથી એક સાથે ચાર લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમતિ થયાનું બહાર આવતા વિદ્યાર્થી અને વાલીઓમાં ચિંતાની લાગણી પ્રસરી છે.

કોરોનાની ગાઇડ લાઇનનું ચુસ્‍ત પાલન કરવા તમામને સુચના આપવામાં આવી
બે દિવસ પહેલા એક પ્રાધ્યાપક કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા હતા
આ અંગે યુનિવર્સિટીના કુલસચિવ ડો.દશરથ જાદવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, યુનિવર્સિટીના એક પ્રાધ્યાપક બે દિવસ પૂર્વે કોરોના પોઝિટીવ આવ્યા હતા. જેથી આરોગ્‍ય વિભાગની ટીમને બોલાવી પ્રાધ્યાપકના સંપર્કમાં રહેલા અન્‍ય પ્રાધ્યાપકો અને સ્‍ટાફના ટેસ્‍ટ કરાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેમાં વધુ બે પ્રાધ્યાપકો અને એક એકાઉન્ટન્‍ટ કોરોના સંક્રમિત પોઝિટીવ આવ્યા હતા. હાલ યુનિવર્સિટીના ત્રણ પ્રાધ્યાપકો અને એક એકાઉન્ટન્‍ટ મળી કુલ ચાર લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમતિ છે. ચારેયની તબિયત હાલ સ્‍થ‍િર હોવાથી હોમ આઇસોલેટ કરાયા છે.

હોસ્ટેલના 50 સહિત 150 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં અભ્યાસ કરે છે
વધુમાં ડો.જાદવએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, યુનિવર્સિટીની હોસ્‍ટેલમાં 50 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અને જુદી જુદી ફેકલ્‍ટીમાં 150 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અભ્‍યાસ કરી રહ્યા છે. જે તમામને સતર્ક રહેવાની સાથે કોરોનાની ગાઇડ લાઇનનું ચુસ્‍ત પાલન કરવા સુચના આપવામાં આવી છે. તમામના કોરોના ટેસ્‍ટ કરાવવા તજવીજ હાથ ઘરવામાં આવી છે. કોલેજો શરૂ થયાના દિવસોમાં જ સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટી ખાતે ત્રણ જેટલા પ્રાધ્યાપકો કોરોના પોઝિટીવ આવતા ચકચાર પ્રસરી છે તો વાલીઓ ચિંતાતુર બન્‍યા છે.

