તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Junagadh
  • 2.25 Lakh Voters Will Be Able To Exercise Their Franchise In The By elections Of 128 Seats And 1 Seat In Four Municipalities Of Gir Somnath.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણી તૈયારીઓ:ગીર સોમનાથની ચાર પાલિકાના 128 બેઠકો અને 1 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં 2.25 લાખ મતદારો મતાઘિકારનો ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે

વેરાવળ39 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જિલ્લાના નગરપાલિકા વિસ્તારની ચૂંટણી માટે તંત્રએ આખરી મતદારયાદી પ્રસિધ્ધ કરી

રાજયમાં સ્‍થાનીક સ્‍વરાજયની ચૂંટણીની ધમધમાટ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. ત્‍યારે ચૂંટણી પંચના આદેશથી ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લામાં ચાર નગરપાલિકાઓની તથા એક પાલિકાના એક બેઠકની ચૂંટણી યોજવા માટે જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી વિભાગ દ્રારા મતદાર નોંઘણી, મતદાનના સ્‍થળોની પસંદગી કરી બુથો ઉભા કરવા સહિતની પ્રક્રીયાઓ પુર્ણ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. જિલ્લાની ચાર નગરપાલિકાના 32 વોર્ડોની 128 તથા કોડીનાર પાલિકાની 1 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણી યોજવા આખરી મતદારયાદી પ્રસિઘ્‍ઘ કરી છે. જે મુજબ જિલ્લામાં યોજાનાર નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીઓમાં કુલ 2,25,757 મતદારો મતાઘિકારનો ઉપયોગ કરી શકશે.

ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લામાં આવેલી 4 નગરપાલિકાઓના ૩2 વોર્ડની તથા 1 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણી જાહેર થઇ છે. જેમાં વેરાવળ પાટણ નગરપાલિકાના 11 વોર્ડમાં 130 મતદાન મથકો પર 71,242 પુરૂષ અને 68,850 સ્‍ત્રી મળી કુલ 1 લાખ 40 હજાર 093 મતદારો નોંધાયા છે. ઉના નગરપાલિકાના 9 વોર્ડના 45 મતદાન મથકો પર 23,540 પુરુષ અને 22,248 સ્‍ત્રી મળી કુલ 45,788 મતદારો નોંધાયા છે.

તાલાળા નગરપાલિકાના 6 વોર્ડના 18 મતદાન મથકો પર 9,243 પુરૂષ અને 8685 સ્‍ત્રી મળી મળી કુલ 17,928 મતદારો નોંધાયા છે. સુત્રાપાડા નગરપાલિકાના 6 વોર્ડના 18 મતદાન મથકો પર 9,045 પુરૂષ અને 8,856 સ્‍ત્રી મળી કુલ 17,901 મતદારો નોંધાયા છે. જયારે કોડીનાર પાલિકાની 1 વોર્ડની 1 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં 5 મતદાન મથકો પર 2,087 પુરુષ અને 1,960 સ્‍ત્રી મળી કુલ 4,047 મતદારો નોંધાયા હોવાનું જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી અધિકારીએ જણાવી છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ178-2 (70.0)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમેરિકામાં બરફ હટાવવાની વાતમાં પાડોશીએ દંપતીને હત્યા કરી, પછી પોતાની બંદૂકથી મોતને વ્હાલું કર્યું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો