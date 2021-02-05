તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પદવીદાન:વેરાવળમાં સોમનાથ સંસ્કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીનો 13મો પદવીદાન સમારોહ યોજાયો, 32 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ગોલ્ડ-સિલ્વર મેડલ એનાયત કરાયા

વેરાવળએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પદવી મેળવનાર વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ સંસ્કૃતમાં પ્રતિજ્ઞા લીધી

વેરાવળમાં કાર્યરત સોમનાથ સંસ્‍કૃત યુનિવર્સિટીના પટાંગણમાં યોજાયેલ 13 માં પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં રાજયપાલ આચાર્ય દેવવ્રત, કથાકાર રમેશભાઇ ઓઝા , દેશના પૂર્વ ચુંટણી કમિશનર ગોપાલ સ્‍વામી સહિતના ઓનલાઇન જોડાયા હતા. જયારે યુનિ.ના કુલપતિ ગોપબંઘુ મિશ્રા સહિત સ્‍થાનિક આગેવાનો સમારોહમાં અત્રે હાજર રહયા હતા.

કોરોનાની ગાઇડલાઇન મુજબ મર્યાદિત વિઘાર્થીઓ અને યુનિ.ના સ્‍ટાફની હાજરીમાં પદવીદાન સમારોહ યોજાયો હતો. જેમાં પ્રથમ યુનિવર્સિટીના કુલાધિપતિ સહિતના મહાનુભાવોએ યુનિ.ના પ્રકાશનોનું વિમોચન કર્યું હતુ. કુલપતિ મિશ્રાએ પદવી મેળવનારા તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પાસે સંસ્કૃતમાં પ્રતિજ્ઞા લેવડાવી.

આજના પદવીદાન સમારોહમાં ગોલ્ડામેડલ (સુવર્ણચંદ્રકો) 19, સિલ્વર મેડલ (રજતચંદ્રકો) 4 અને રોકડ પુરસ્કાર 9 મળી કુલ-32 મેડલો (ચંદ્રકો) વિદ્યાર્થીઓને એનાયત કરવામાં આવેલ હતા. જયારે 16 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને મેડલો અને રોકડ પુરસ્કાકરથી સન્માનીત કરાયેલ હતા. જુદા-જુદા અભ્‍યાસક્રમોના 750 વિઘાર્થીઓને પદવી એનાયત કરવામાં આવી હતી.

સમારોહને સંબોઘતા રાજ્યપાલ દેવવ્રત આચાર્યજીએ જણાવેલ કે, સંસ્કૃત સાહિત્ય બહુ આયામી છે. આ સત્યને સમાજમાં પહોંચાડવાની અતિ આવશ્યકતા છે. સંસ્કૃત માત્ર ભાષા નથી પરંતુ જ્ઞાન ભંડારનો સ્ત્રોત છે. સંસ્કૃત આપણને આપણી સંસ્કૃતિના મૂળ સાથે જોડવાનું અભિન્ન કાર્ય કરે છે.

જયારે પૂ.રમેશભાઈ ઓઝા (ભાઈશ્રી)એ ઉદબોઘનમાં જણાવેલ કે, બહુ જન્મ પછી પ્રાપ્ત થયેલ આ પવિત્ર મનુષ્ય જીવનને સંપૂર્ણપણે સંસ્કૃતમય બનાવવા સૌને અપીલ કરી હતી. જ્ઞાનાર્થ પ્રવેશ અને સેવાર્થ નિકાસની સૌને પ્રેરણા આપી હતી.

દેશના પૂર્વ ચીફ ઈલેક્શન કમિશનર એન.ગોપાલાસ્વામીજીએ જણાવેલ કે, સારસ્વત ભાષણ થકી સૌને આશ્વાસિત કર્યાં છે. વેદ વાક્યો, વિવેક અને સેવાના માધ્યમથી સમાજ સેવા કરવી જોઇએ. દેવભાષા સંસ્કૃતને મનમાં ધારણ કરી માતૃભૂમિ અને દેવભાષા સંસ્કૃતનું ઋણ અદા કરવાની સૌ પદવીઘારકોને અપીલ કરી હતી.

