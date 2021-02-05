તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ ઝુંબેશ:જૂનાગઢ જીલ્લામાં 12,645 ફ્રન્ટલાઇન કોરોના વોરીયર્સને વેકસીનેશનથી સુરક્ષિત કરાયા

જૂનાગઢ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રસીકરણના બીજા તબક્કાનો કાર્યક્રમ ચાલુ
  • એકને પણ કોરોના રસીકરણની કોઇને પણ આડઅસર નહી

જૂનાગઢ જીલ્લામાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 12,645 ફ્રન્ટલાઇન કોરોના વોરીયર્સ વર્કરોને કોરોનાના વેકસીનના ડોઝ આપી સુરક્ષિત કરવામાં આવ્‍યા છે. હાલ રસીકરણના બીજા તબક્કાનો કાર્યક્રમ પણ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. રસીકરણને લઇને અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોઇને પણ આડઅસર થઇ નથી.

જૂનાગઢ જીલ્લામાં કોરોના રસીકરણનો પ્રારંભ સિવીલ હોસ્પીટલથી કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જૂનાગઢ સિવીલ હોસ્પીટલના તબીબો, નર્સને કોરોના રસી આપવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારબાદ પોલીસ, સફાઇ કામદાર, કલેક્ટર કચેરી અને જીલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરીના સ્ટાફને કોરોના રસી આપી રક્ષિત કરાયા છે.

જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લામાં રેન્જ આઇજી મન્‍ન‍િદરસિંહ, કલેક્ટર ડો.સૌરભ પારઘી, પોલીસવડા રાહુલ ત્રીપાઠી, જીલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી સહિત કુલ 12,645 ફ્રન્ટલાઇન કોરોના વોરીયર્સને કોરોનાની રસીના ડોઝ આપી સુરક્ષિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં કોરોનાની રસીને કારણે કોઇને આડ અસર થઇ નથી. ત્યારે હવે કોરોના રસીકરણનો બીજો તબક્કો પણ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. જેમાં શિક્ષકો સહિત અન્ય કોરોના ફ્રન્ટલાઇન કોરોના વર્કરને આવરી લેવામાં આવશે.

