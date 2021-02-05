તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:ગિર સોમનાથમાં 12 ફોર્મ ભરાયા; નગરપાલિકા, જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીનું ચિત્ર

જૂનાગઢ, ગિર સોમનાથએક કલાક પહેલા
  • માણાવદરમાં કોંગ્રેસ નામ જાહેર કરે તે પહેલા 2 લોકોએ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ફોર્મ ભર્યા! જોકે, મેન્ડેટ મળી ગયાની ચર્ચા

ગિરસોમનાથમાં યોજાનાર નગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં બીજા દિવસે એકપણ ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યું ન હતું, જ્યારે 12 ફોર્મ ભરાયા છે. જ્યારે જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લાના માણાવદરમાં કોંગ્રેસ નામ જાહેર કરે તે પહેલા 2 લોકોએ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરી દીધા છે ! જોકે, મેન્ડેટ મળી ગયાની પણ ચર્ચા થઇ રહી છે. હાલ ચૂંટણીને લઇ સર્વત્ર રાજકીય ગરમાવો આવી ગયો છે. ગિર સોમનાથ જિલ્લામાં યોજાનાર સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં વેરાવળ પાટણ સંયુકત નગરપાલિકાના 11 વોર્ડ, ઉના નગરપાલિકાના 9 વોર્ડ, તાલાલા નગરપાલિકાના 6 વોર્ડ અને સુત્રાપાડા નગરપાલિકાના 6 મળી કુલ 32 વોર્ડની ચૂંટણી થવાની છે. આ માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની 8 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂઆત થઇ ચૂકી છે.

દરમિયાન ફોર્મ ભરવાના પ્રથમ દિવસે કોઇએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા ન હતા. પરંતુ ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ તાલાલા નગરપાલિકામાં 6 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જ્યારે ગિર સોમનાથ જિલ્લામાં તાલુકા અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના પ્રથમ દિવસે એકપણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું ન હતું. જ્યારે ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ગિર સોમનાથ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા તેમજ ગિર ગઢડા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં 4 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. આમ ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે એકપણ ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા ન હતા પરંતુ તાલાલા નગરપાલિકાના 6, ગિરસોમનાથ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના 2 અને ગિર ગઢડા તાલુકાના 4 મળી કુલ 12 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.

જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લાના માણાવદરમાં તાલુકા પંચાયતની સીટ પર કોંગ્રેસ તરફથી 2 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. આમાં પાજોદની સીટ પર સેજલબેન મિતુલકુમાર કાસુન્દ્રા અને તેના ડમી તરીકે રેખાબેન બીપીનભાઇ કાસુન્દ્રાએ ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા છે. જ્યારે સુલતાનાબાદ તાલુકા પંચાયતની સીટ પર કુસુમબેન દામજીભાઇ પનારા અને તેના ડમી તરીકે તરૂણાબેન દિલીપભાઇ અઘેરાએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું છે. જોવાની ખૂબી એ છે કે, કોંગ્રેસ ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરે તે પહેલા જ કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે! જોકે, તેમને મેન્ડેટ મળી ગયાની પણ ચર્ચા થઇ રહી છે.

13 ફેબ્રુ. સુધી ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે
નગરપાલિકા, જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો પર 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે. બાદમાં 15 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ફોર્મની ચકાસણી થશે અને 16 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી શકાશે. જ્યારે 28 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મતદાન થશે અને 2 માર્ચે મતગણત્રી કરાશે.

આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ મેન્ડેટ આપ્યા
કેશોદ નગરપાલિકા તેમજ જિલ્લા પંચાયત અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી પણ મેદાનમાં આવી છે. આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ કેશોદ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે 24, તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 12 અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી માટે 3 ઉમેદવારોને મેન્ડેટ આપ્યા છે.

