દર્શન:નવા વર્ષના દિવસે સોમનાથમાં ભાવિકોની લાંબી લાઇન, દ્વારકામાં ભક્તોનું ઘોડાપૂર, ગિરનાર ટેમ્પલ રોપવેમાં લોકોનો ધસારો, સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના ધજાગરા

સોમનાથ મંદિરમાં દર્શન માટે ભાવિકો ઊમટી પડ્યા.
  • સોમનાથની બજારોમાં લોકોની ભારે ભીડથી કોરોના ગાઇડલાઇન્સનો ભંગ થતો જોવા મળ્યો

આજે નવા વર્ષના દિવસે સૌરાષ્ટ્રનાં ધાર્મિક સ્થળો પર ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર ઊમટી પડ્યું છે. 12 જ્યોતિર્લિંગમાં પ્રથમ જ્યોતિર્લિંગ સોમનાથ મહાદેવનાં દર્શન કરવા માટે મંદિરમાં આજે ભાવિકોની લાંબી લાઈન લાગી હતી. ચારધામોમાં એક ધામ દ્વારકા જગત મંદિરમાં પણ દર્શન માટે ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર ઊમટી પડ્યું છે. ગિરનાર ટેમ્પલ રોપવેની સફર માણવા માટે લોકો ઊમટી પડ્યા છે. ભાવિકોના ધસારાથી ધાર્મિક સ્થળોએ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના ધજાગરા ઊડ્યા છે.

દ્વારકામાં ભાવિકોની ભીડ જામી.
સોમનાથમાં ભાવિકો માસ્ક વગર પણ જોવા મળ્યા
સોમનાથ મહાદેવ મંદિરે ભાવિકોની દર્શન માટે લાંબી લાઈન લાગી હતી, જેમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો અભાવ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સોમનાથ મહાદેવ મંદિરમાં દર્શન કરવા આવેલા ભાવિકોમાં કેટલાક ભાવિકો માસ્ક વગર પણ જોવા મળ્યા હતા. સોમનાથની બજારોમાં લોકોની ભારે ભીડથી કોરોના ગાઈડલાઈન્સનો ભંગ થતો જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

દ્વારકામાં મંગળા આરતીથી જ ભાવિકોની ભીડ ઊમટી પડી
યાત્રાધામ દ્વારકાધીશ જગત મંદિરમાં આજે વહેલી સવારે મંગળા આરતીથી જ ભાવિકોની ભીડ ઊમટી પડી હતી. દ્વારકામાં નવા વર્ષે પ્રથમ દિવસે પહેલા રાજાધિરાજનાં દર્શન કરીને સ્થાનિક ભક્તો અને દર્શનાર્થીઓએ પોતાના દિવસની શુભ શરૂઆત કરી હતી. આજે ભગવાન દ્વારકાધીશને પૂજારી પરિવાર દ્વારા વિશેષ શ્રૃંગાર કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. આજે ગોમતી સ્નાન અને દીપ તરાવવા માટે ભાવિકો ઊમટી પડ્યા છે. ભાઈબીજના ભાઇ તથા બહેન પવિત્ર ગોમતી નદીમાં સાથે સ્નાન કરવાનું મહત્ત્વ છે, આથી મોટી સંખ્યામાં ભાઈઓ તથા બહેનો ગોમતીઘાટ પર સ્નાન કરવા ઊમટી પડશે તથા સ્નાન કરી બહેન ગોમતીના જળમાં દીવો તરતો મૂકશે.

જૂનાગઢ સક્કરબાગ ઝૂમાં પ્રવાસીઓની ભીડ જામી.
જૂનાગઢ સક્કરબાગ ઝૂ ખાતે પ્રવાસીઓની ભીડ
ગઈકાલે રવિવારે પડતર દિવસ હોવા છતાં પણ જૂનાગઢ સક્કરબાગ ઝૂમાં 10 હજાર જેટલા પ્રવાસીઓ ઊમટી પડ્યા હતા. આજે પણ સક્કરબાગ ઝૂ ખાતે ભીડ ઊમટી પડી છે, જેમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ થતો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

(અતુલ મહેતા, જૂનાગઢ/રાજેશ ભજગોતર, વેરાવળ)

