ધરપકડ:રૂપિયા 25000 ભરેલા થેલાની ચિલઝડપ કરનાર 1 ઝડપાયો

જૂનાગઢ22 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • રૂા. સાથે નાસી ગયેલા આરોપીની શોધખોળ જારી

જૂની સિવીલ હોસ્પિટલ પાસેથી રૂા. 25,000 ભરેલા થેલાની ચિલઝડપ કરનાર 2 પૈકી 1 શખ્સને પોલીસે બાઇક સાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો. જ્યારે 25,000 લઇ નાસી જનાર અન્ય શખ્સની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

ચૂંટણીને લઇ રેન્જ ડીઆઇજી મનિન્દર પ્રતાપસિંહ પવાર અને એસપી રવિતેજા વાસમ શેટ્ટીની સૂચનાથી ડીવાયએસપી પ્રદિપસિંહ જાડેજાના માર્ગદર્શનમાં પોલીસ દ્વારા ખાસ પેટ્રોલીંગ કરાઇ રહ્યું છે. દરમિયાન એમજી રોડ પરની કાપડની દુકાનમાં કામ કરતા ધીરૂભાઇ મોરારજીભાઇ પીઠવા આંગડિયા પેઢીમાંથી 25,000 લઇને જૂની સિવીલ હોસ્પિટલ પાસેથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યા હતા. દરમિયાન બાઇક પર આવેલા બે શખ્સો રૂપિયા 25,000 ભરેલો થેલો ઝૂંટવી ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા એ ડિવીઝન પોલીસ સ્ટાફે તુરત દોડી આવી એક આરોપી સુખનાથ ચોક વિસ્તારના એજાજ ગફારભાઇ ભટ્ટીને મોટર સાઇકલ સાથે ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

