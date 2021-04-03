તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શિષ્યવૃતિમાં વધારો કરવા માંગ:મેડીકલમાં ભણતા એસસી-એસટી વિદ્યાર્થીને આર્થિક સવલત આપો

કેશોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અનુ. જાતિ-જનજાતિ સંસદિય સમિતીના અધ્યક્ષ સહિતને પત્ર લખી રજૂઆત કરી
  • કન્યાઓની આવક મર્યાદા ધ્યાને ન લેવી

અનુસુચિત જાતિ-જનજાતિના ઉચ્ચશિક્ષણ કે મેડિકલમાં પ્રવેશ મેળવનાર વિદ્યાર્થીઓના વાલીઓ આર્થિક સંકડામણને કારણે જુદી જ દિશામાં વિચારતાં ઉચ્ચ અભ્યાસ છોડી દેતા હોય છે. આવા વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ટ્યુશન સહિતના અભ્યાસક્રમ ચાલુ રહે તે માટે વધુ ને વધુ આર્થિક મદદ મળે અને તેમના માટે નિયમો હળવા બને તેવી માંગ ઉઠી છે. કેશોદના કેળવણીકાર બિજલભાઇ સોંદરવાએ માનવ સંસાધન મંત્રી, અનુ. જાતિ-જનજાતિ સંસદિય સમિતીના અધ્યક્ષ સહિતને ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ પત્ર લખી રજૂઆતો કરી છે.

જેમાં તેમણે અનુસૂચિત જાતિ અને જનજાતિના મેડીકલ ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રવેશ મેળવતાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓના આર્થિક લાભ વધારવા માંગ કરતાં જણાવ્યું કે, એસસી-એસટીના ડોકટરીનું ભણતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ કે જેમણે મેનેજમેન્ટ ક્વોટામાં એડમીશન મેળવ્યું છે તેમનેે ટ્યુશન ફીના વધુ લાભ આપવા, એસસી-એસટી કન્યાઓ માટે 6 લાખની આવકની મર્યાદા હટાવવી, ટ્યુશન ફીની રકમ નિયત શાળા કોલેજના પ્રથમ, દ્વિતિય સત્ર મુજબ વસુલવી, તેનું પેમેન્ટ ચેક અથવા રોકડેથી સ્વિકારવું જેવી માંગ કરી છે. આ નિયમેેા રાજ્ય પૂરતા સિમીત ન રાખી ભારત સરકારની તમામ ડિમ્ડ યુનિવર્સીટી અને સરકારે મંજુર કરેલ યુનિવર્સીટી પાલન કરે એવી માંગ કરી છે.

