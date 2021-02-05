તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:કેશોદના કપડાંનાં વેપારીની વ્યાજખોરો વિરુદ્ધ અરજી

કેશોદ
  • પાેલીસ FIR નાેંધવામાં ઢીલ કરતી હોવાનો આક્ષેપ

કેશાેદ આંબાવાડી વિસ્તારમાં નિલકંઠ રેડીમેઇડ કપડાની દુકાન ધરાવતાં પિયુષકુમાર શાંતિલાલ વસંત દ્વારા 5 વ્યાજખાેરેેા વિરૂધ્ધ પાેલીસમાં લેખિત અરજી આપવામાં આવી છે. આ અરજી અનુસંધાને પાેલીસ એફઆઇઆર નાેંધતી ન હાેય તેથી ફરીયાદીએ રાજ્ય અને જિલ્લા પાેલીસ કચેરીના ઉચ્ચ ધિકારીઓને લેખિત ફરીયાદ કરી છે. હાલ આ મુદ્દાે વેપારીઓમાં ચર્ચાનાે વિષય બન્યાે છે. ફરીયાદીએ પાેતાની અરજીમાં જણાવ્યું કે તેણે જુદા-જુદા 5 વ્યાજખાેરાે પાસેથી ધંધાકીય કારણોસર ઉછીના લીધેલા માલ અને રાેકડ રકમના 10 લાખ 65 હજાર જેવી રકમ વ્યાજ સાથે પરત ચુકવી આપી છે.

તેમ છતાં આ વ્યાજખાેરાે તેમની પાસેથી વ્યાજ અને પેનલ્ટી સાથે હજુ રૂ.10,80,000ની માંગણી કરી રહ્યા છે. જો આ રકમ પાેતે ન ચુકવે તો આખાં પરિવારને સાફ કરી નાંખવાની ધમકી આપતાં લેખિત ફરિયાદ કરી છે. વેપારીએ પાેલીસમાં અરજી આપી તેના 10 દિવસ વીતી ચુક્યા છે. છતાં એફઆઇઆર નાેંધવા ઢીલ કરાતી હાેય તેવા આક્ષેપ કર્યા હતાં. હાલ આ ફરીયાદી અને તેના પરીવાર પર વ્યાજખાેરાેનાે ડહાેળાે હાેય ધાકધમકીથી ડરી જઇ દુકાન બંધ કરી ગામ છાેડી જતાં રહ્યા હાેય તેમ જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

