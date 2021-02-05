તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઘરવાપસી:કેશોદનો મુસ્લિમ પરિવાર હિન્દુ ધર્મમાં પાછો આવી કડવા પટેલ બની ગયો

કેશોદએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
  • પેઢીઓ પહેલાં મુસ્લિમ ધર્મ અંગીકાર કર્યો હતો

કેશોદમાં રહેતા એક મુસ્લિમ પરિવારે મૂળ હિન્દુ ધર્મમાં ઘરવાપસી કરી છે. દાદા-પરદાદા કહેતા કે, સંજોગો મુજબ જેતે વખતે મુસ્લિમ ધર્મ અંગીકાર કર્યો હતો. પણ હવે તેમણે પોતાની મૂળ જ્ઞાતિ કડવા પટેલ સમાજને પોતાના પરિવારને સ્વીકારવા અરજી કરી હતી. જેને જ્ઞાતિ પ્રમુખે સ્વીકૃતિ આપી સાથે સરકારી મંજૂરી લેવા જણાવ્યું છે.

કેશોદના જીન્નતભાઇ (જીન્નત અલીભાઇ) કાનજીભાઇ વડસરિયાનો પરિવાર મુસ્લિમ મતાવલંબી તરીકે રહેતો હતો. તેમણે પત્ની મંજુલાબેન (દોલતબેન), પુત્રી અમિતા, મીના અને રસીલા અને પુત્ર હસમુખ સહિત તમામ સભ્યોએ ફરી હિન્દુ ધર્મ અંગીકાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો હતો. તેમના પૂર્વજો મૂળ કડવા પટેલ હતા. આથી તેઓએ પોતાની જ મૂળ જ્ઞાતિમાં કેશોદના જેઠાલાલ પ્રેમજી પટેલ સમાજને અરજી કરી પોતાના પરિવારનો જ્ઞાતિમાં પુન:સ્વીકાર કરવા વિનંતી કરી હતી. જેને સમાજે સ્વીકારી હતી.

30 વર્ષથી બ્રહ્માકુમારી સાથે જોડાયા હતા
બ્રહ્માકુમારીના સંચાલિકા રૂપાબેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વડસરિયા પરિવાર છેલ્લા 30 વર્ષથી બ્રહ્માકુમારી સાથે જોડાયેલો છે. તેઓ વર્ષોથી શ્રીમદ્ ભાગવત, રામાયણ, શ્રીમદ્ ભાગવદ્ગીતાનું વાંચન કરી તેનું જ્ઞાન ધરાવે છે. તેમની પણ ઇચ્છા છે કે, વડીલો દેહ છોડે તો અંતિમવિધિ હિન્દુ સંસ્કાર પ્રમાણે થાય. જોકે, બ્રહ્માકુમારી સંસ્થા ધર્મપરિવર્તનમાં માનતી નથી.

અમને પહેલેથીજ હિન્દુ ધર્મમાં રસ છે
હસમુખભાઇ વડસરિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારા પિતા નિવૃત્ત શિક્ષક છે. અમને પહેલેથી જ હિન્દુ ધર્મમાં આસ્થા છે. અમે મોરારિબાપુની કેસેટો સાંભળતા. અમે રામાયણ વાંચતા. અને અમારી મૂળ જ્ઞાતિ અમને ભેળવવા તૈયાર થઇ.

કડવા પટેલ સમાજે સ્વીકાર કર્યો છે
કેશોદના કડવા પટેલ સમાજના પ્રમુખ ગોપાલ ખાનપરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમે તેમને સરકારી પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ કરવા જણાવ્યું છે. અને સાથે તેમનો ફરી કડવા પટેલ સમાજમાં સ્વીકાર કરવા સંમતિ આપી છે.

હકીકત તપાસ્યા પછી મંજૂરી અપાશે
જૂનાગઢ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર ડો. સૌરભ પારઘીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અરજી મારા સુધી આવશે તો તેની હકીકત તપાસીને મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે.

