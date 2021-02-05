તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રજુઆત:પોલીસ દમન વિરૂદ્ધ પગલાં ભરવા કેશોદ મામલતદારને આવેદન

કેશોદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચારણ ગઢવી સમાજના યુવાનના કસ્ટાેડિયલ ડેથ
  • સજા નહીં થાય તો દેશભરમાં આંદોલન કરવા ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારાઇ

કેશાેદ પંથકના ચારણ ગઢવી સમાજ દ્વારા મામલતદારને આવેદનપત્ર આપી કચ્છ ખાતે પાેતાના સમાજના 2 યુવકના માેત અને 1 યુવક પર પાેલીસદમન ગુજારવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ ઘટનાની તટસ્થ તપાસ કરવાની માંગ સાથે આરાેપીને પકડી પાડી કડક સજા કરવા ઉગ્ર માંગ કરી હતી. આવેદનમાં જણાવ્યું કે કચ્છ-મુન્દ્રાના સમાઘાેઘામાં પાેલીસ દ્વારા અરજણ ખેરાજભાઇ ગઢવી સહિત 3 યુવકાેને ગેરકાયદેસર ગાેંધી રાખી ઠાેરમાર મારવામાં આવતાં 2ના માેત નિપજ્યાં હતાં.

જ્યારે 1 ગંભીર હાલતમાં સારવાર લઇ રહ્યાે છે. કેશાેદના મઢડા સાેનલમાં મંદિરના સંચાલક ગીરીશભાઇ ગઢવી સહિતના ચારણ ગઢવી સમાજના માેટી સંખ્યામાં આગેવાનાેએ હાજર રહી મામલતદારને આવેદનપત્ર આપી આરાેપીઓને પકડી પાડી કડક સજા કરવામાં આવે તેમજ મૃતકના પરીવારને આર્થીક સહાય આપવા સહિતની માંગ કરી હતી અને જાે તેમ નહીંં થાય તાે રાજ્ય અને દેશભરમાં આંદાેલન કરવા ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો