રજૂઆત:લુવારાની ઘટનાને પગલે ન્યાયની માંગ સાથે ભેંસાણમાં આવેદન

ભેંસાણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સમગ્ર મામલે તપાસ કરવા કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજની માંગ

તાજેતરમાં સાવરકુંડલાના લુવારા ગામે બનેલી ઘટનાના પગલે ગુજરાત ભરમાં ક્ષત્રિય સમાજમાં રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જેના પગલે ભેંસાણના ખારચિયાના કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજ દ્વારા ન્યાયની માંગ સાથે ભેંસાણ મામલતદારને આવેદન આપ્યું છે.

લુવારા ગામમાં અમરેલી એલસીબી પોલીસ દ્વારા હવામાં ફાયરિંગ કરવામાં આવ્યું હોય જેનો વિડિયો ઉતારતી મહિલા હેમુબેને મહિલા પોલીસ વગર જ મોબાઈલ આચકી તેમની ધરપક્કડ કરી ગુનો નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે. મહિલાના મોબાઈલમાં 6 સેકેંન્ડના વિડિયો પર રેકોંડ થયેલો છે. જેથી હેમુબેન પર થયેલી પોલીસ દમદીરી સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી ન્યાયની માંગ સાથે કાઠી ક્ષત્રિય સમાજ દ્વારા ભેંસાણ મામલદારને આવેદન આવામાં આવ્યું છે.

