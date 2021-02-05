તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:મંગલપુર નજીક બે બાઈક વચ્ચે ટક્કર, યુવકનું મોત

જામનગર
  • ધ્રોલ પંથકમાં બાઈક અકસ્માતમાં યુવાનનો ભોગ

કાલાવડ અને ધ્રોલ પંથકમાં જુદાજુદા અકસ્માતમાં બાઇકસવાર બે યુવાને જીવ ગુમાવ્યા હતા જેમાં કાલાવડના મંગલપુરથી જીલરીયા ગામે જમવા જતા બે મિત્રોની ડબલસવારી બાઇક સાથે અન્ય એક બાઇક ટકરાતા સર્જાયેલા અકસ્માતમાં બાઇકસવાર યુવાનનુ શરીરે ગંભીર ઇજા થતા મૃત્યુ નિપજયુ હતુ.

કાલાવડ નજીક મંગલપુર ગામેથી ભાવેશભાઇ ઉર્ફે બાલો હિરાભાઇ ઝાપડા નામનો યુવાન સાથીદાર નરશીભાઇ ભાવસંગભાઇ ઠાકોર સાથે બાઇક પર જમવા માટે જીલરીયા ગામ તરફ જઇ રહયા હતા ત્યારે મંગલપુર નજીક જ પુરપાટ દોડતા ડબલસવારી બાઇકે સામેથી ટકકર મારતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. જેમાં બાઇકસવાર નરશીભાઇ (ઉ.વ.28)ને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઇજા પહોચતા તેનુ મૃત્યુ નિપજયુ હતુ.

અકસ્માતમાં સામાવાળા બાઇકચાલક અશોકભાઇ ભાલોડીયા અને તેની પાછળ બેઠેલા હેમરાજભાઇ વીરજીભાઇ જાવીયાને પણ ઇજા પહોચતા સારવાર અર્થે ખસેડાયા હતા.આ બનાવ અંગે કાલાવડ પોલીસે ભાવેશભાઇની ફરીયાદ પરથી બાઇકચાલક અશોક ભાલોડીયા સામે ગુનો નોંધ્યો છે.

જયારે ધ્રોલ તાલુકાના જાલીયા દેવાણી ગામે રહેતા બળવંતભાઇ દેવાભાઇ રાઠોડ નામનો યુવાન પોતાના બાઇક પર ભેંસો માટે ઘાસચારો લેવા માટે જઇ રહયા હતા ત્યારે જાલીયા દેવાણી ફાટક પાસે સામેથી આવતા એક બાઇકચાલકે તેને બાઇક સહિત ઠોકરે ચડાવતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો જેમાં બળવંતભાઇ (ઉ.વ.42)ને શરીરે ગંભીર ઇજા પહોચતા તેનુ સારવારમાં મૃત્યુ નિપજયુ હતુ. આ બનાવની મૃતકના પિતા દેવાભાઇ રાઠોડની ફરીયાદ પરથી પોલીસે બાઇકચાલક ભોલાભાઇ આદ્રોજીયા સામે અકસ્માતનો ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

