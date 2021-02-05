તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

યોગ સંવાદ:છેવાડાના ગામડાં સુધી યોગ શરૂ કરવા જામનગરમાં યોજાયો યોગ સંવાદ કાર્યક્રમ

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાંચ હજારથી 25 હજાર યોગ કેન્દ્રો શરૂ કરવા પ્રયાસ
  • કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનના પાલન સાથે યોગ પરફોર્મન્સ અપાયું

ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં યોગની પ્રવૃત્તિ વ્યાપક પ્રમાણમાં વિકસાવવા માટે અને જન-જન સુધી યોગનો પ્રચાર પ્રસાર થાય તે માટે રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા ગુજરાત રાજ્ય બોર્ડની રચના કરવામાં આવી છે.

બાળકો નું યોગા ગ્રુપ દ્વારા પ્રેઝન્ટેશન આપવામાં આવ્યું
જેમાં જામનગર ખાતે ટાઉન હોલમાં યોગ સંવાદ માટે કાર્યક્રમ યોજવામાં આવ્યો હતો. યોગ સંવાદના આ કાર્યક્રમમાં 400થી વધુ યોગ ટ્રેનરો ભાગ લીધો હતો. જેમાં અલગ-અલગ પ્રકારના પ્રેઝન્ટેશન આપ્યા હતા

દરેક વિસ્તામાં યોગ શરૂ કરવાના પ્રયાસ:જામનગરની જનતાને યોગનો લાભ મળે અને આ સાથે જામનગરમાં અનેક ગામડાની અંદર અને એરીયાની અંદર યોગ શરૂ થાય તેવા હેતુથી યોગ સંવાદનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું, જેમાં આખી જામનગરની ટીમ દ્વારા ગુજરાત રાજ્ય યોગ બોર્ડમાં આ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનના પાલન સાથે અલગ સંદેશ અપાયોટાઉન હોલ ખાતે યોજવામાં આવેલ આ યોગ સંવાદ કાર્યક્રમમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્ટ અને માસ્ક સાથે કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનનું પાલન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. 800 લોકોની કેપેસીટી વાળી જગ્યામાં 400એ લોકોએ ભાગ લીધો હતો. જેમાં યોગનું પરફોર્મન્સ આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ સાથે યોગ કેન્દ્રો બને અને ત્રણથી ચાર હજાર રૂપિયા કમાવાના હેતુથી અલગ-અલગ એડવાન્સ આસનો દ્વારા સંદેશ આપ્યો હતો.

યોગ સંવાદ કાર્યક્રમમાં ચેરમેન ,સંતો તેમજ કોચ સાથે સંવાદ
25 હજાર યોગ કેન્દ્રો શરૂ કરવા પ્રયાસ:ગુજરાત યોગમય બને અને યોગ ટ્રેનરો તૈયાર થાય આ સાથે અનેક ગામડાઓ અને શહેરમાં યોગનો પ્રચાર પ્રસાર થાય જેમાં અત્યારે 5000થી વધુ યોગ કેન્દ્રો ચાલી રહ્યા છે. આગામી સમયમાં 25 હજારથી વધુ યોગ વર્ગો ચાલુ કરવા માટે પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે.

યોગ ટ્રેનરો અને યોગ ગ્રુપ મોટી સંખ્યા માં ઉપસ્થિત
જેમાં ગુજરાત રાજ્ય યોગ બોર્ડના ચેરમેન યોગ સેવક શીશપાલ, સિનિયર કોચ પ્રીતિબેન શુક્લા, પ્રણામી સંપ્રદાયના કૃષ્ણજી મહારાજ, સ્વામિનારાયણના ચતુર્ભુજદાસજી મહારાજ સહિતના મહાનુભવો હાજર રહ્યા હતા અને યોગ સંવાદનો કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો હતો

