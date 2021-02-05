તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તાલીમ:'નશામુક્ત જામનગર' અભિયાન હેઠળ જામનગરમાં તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો, દરેક તાલુકા કક્ષાએ પણ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કાર્યક્રમમાં વિવિધ વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ હાજર રહ્યા

ભારત સરકારના સામાજિક ન્યાય અને અધિકારીતા મંત્રાલય, નવી દિલ્હી દ્વારા નશામુક્ત અભિયાનનો વાર્ષિક એક્શન પ્લાન ૨૦૨૦-૨૦૨૧ દેશના ૨૭૨ સંવેદનશીલ જિલ્લાઓ માટે ઘડવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેમાં ગુજરાતના સુરત, અમદાવાદ, વડોદરા, રાજકોટ, મહેસાણા, પોરબંદર, જામનગર, ભરૂચ એમ કુલ આઠ જિલ્લાઓનો સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જે અંતર્ગત નશામુકત જામનગર ઝુંબેશ ચલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. આજરોજ આ નશામુક્તિ અભિયાન જિલ્લામાં અમલીકરણ કરવા માટે જામનગર ખાતે સરકારના શિક્ષણ, આઇ.સી.ડી.એસ., મહિલા-બાળ વિભાગના કર્મીઓ અને સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની સંસ્થાઓના અધિકારી, કર્મચારી, પદાધિકારીઓ અને નશાબંધી ક્ષેત્રે સંકળાયેલા કાર્યરત વિવિધ સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થાઓના પ્રતિનિધિઓ માટે જાગૃતિલક્ષી તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમ અધિક નિવાસી કલેક્ટર રાજેન્દ્ર સરવૈયાના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને યોજવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

માર્ગદર્શન આપતા અધિકારીઓ
માર્ગદર્શન આપતા અધિકારીઓ

આ તકે, અધિક નિવાસી કલેકટર રાજેન્દ્ર સરવૈયાએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ભૌતિકવાદ, સામાજિક રીતભાત અને જીવનશૈલીના બદલાવ સાથે વ્યક્તિના જીવનમાં નશો આવી જતોહોય છે, પરંતુ માનસિક વિચારધારા અને જીવનશૈલીમાં બદલાવ સાથે આ કુટેવમાંથી વ્યક્તિને બહાર લાવી શકાય છે. બાળકો અને યુવા વર્ગ સાથે શિક્ષકો, આશા બહેનો ખૂબ નજીકથી જોડાયેલા છે ત્યારે ભવિષ્યની પેઢીમાં આ કુટેવ ન આવે સાથે જ યુવાવર્ગને આ કુટેવમાંથી બહાર લાવી શકવા શિક્ષકો સમર્થ છે. વર્ષો અગાઉ ધર્મગુરુ અને આધ્યાત્મિક ગુરુઓએ સમાજને નશામુક્ત બનાવવા અનેક ઝુંબેશો દ્વારા લોકોના જીવનમાં પરિવર્તન આણ્યા છે, ત્યારે આવનાર પેઢી અને સંપૂર્ણ સમાજ તંદુરસ્ત બને તે માટે કઈ રીતે આગળ વધી શકાય તે અંગે જાગૃતિ લક્ષી કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન સરાહનીય છે.

તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમના હેતુ અને રૂપરેખા જિલ્લા સમાજ સુરક્ષા અધિકારી પ્રાર્થનાબેન શેરસીયા દ્વારા પ્રસ્તાવિત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. કાર્યક્રમમાં વિષય નિષ્ણાંતો દ્વારા નશામુક્તિ વિષય પર માર્ગદર્શન આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું. નશામુકત જામનગર બનાવવા માટે જામનગર જિલ્લાના દરેક તાલુકા કક્ષાએ પણ તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયેલ છે. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારી ડોડીયા, મદદનીશ નિયામકશ્રી રોજગાર સાંડપા, જિલ્લા મહિલા અને બાળ કલ્યાણ અધિકારી ચંદ્રેશ ભાભી, જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણ અધિકારી નગર શિક્ષણ સમિતિના શાસનાધિકારી નશાબંધી અને આબકારી ખાતાના અધિક્ષકશ્રી, પ્રોગ્રામ ઓફીસર આઈ.સી.ડી.એસ અને અન્ય કર્મીઓ વગેરે ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

