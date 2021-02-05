તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિશેષ સુવિધા:ઓખા-અર્નાકુલમ વચ્ચે ટ્રેનની 4 ટ્રીપ દોડશે

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • ક્લોન ફેસ્ટિવલ ખાસ ટ્રેનનું બુકીંગ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ થશે
  • ટ્રેનમાં થ્રી ટાયર અને સેકન્ડ સ્લીપર તેમજ દ્રિતિય શ્રેણીના કોચ રહેશે

તહેવારને અનુલક્ષીને ઓખા-અર્નાકુલમ વચ્ચે ટ્રેનની ચાર ટ્રીપ દોડશે. આ કલોન ફેસ્ટીવલ ટ્રેનનું બુકીંગ 11 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ થશે. ટ્રેનમાં થ્રી ટાયર, સેકન્ડ સ્લીપર અને દ્રિતિય શ્રેણીના કોચ રહેશે. ટ્રેનમાં પૂર્ણ પણે રીર્ઝવેશન રહેશે. આગામી દિવસોમાં તહેવારોને અનુલક્ષીને યાત્રિકોની સુવિધા માટે રેલવે વિભાગે ઓખા-અર્નાકુલમ વચ્ચે ખાસ કલોન ફેસ્ટિવલ ટ્રેનની ચાર ટ્રીપ ચલાવવાનો નિર્ણય કરાયો છે.

ટ્રેન નં.06437 ઓખા-અર્નાકુલમ કલોન ફેસ્ટિવલ ટ્રેન ઓખાથી 17 અને 24 ફેબ્રુઆરીના ઓખાથી સવારે 6.45 કલાકે ઉપડી બીજા દિવસે રાત્રીના 11.55 કલાકે અર્નાકુલમ પહોંચશે. ટ્રેન નં.06438 અર્નાકુલમ-ઓખા ટ્રેન 14 અને 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીના અર્નાકુલમથી સાંજે 7.35 કલાકે ઉપડી ત્રીજા દિવસે સાંજે 4.40 કલાકે ઓખા પહોંચશે. આ ટ્રેન દ્વારકા, ખંભાળિયા, જામનગર, રાજકોટ, અમદાવાદ, આણંદ, વડોદરા, સુરત, વલસાડ સહિતના સ્ટેશન પર ઉભી રહેશે. આ ટ્રેનમાં ટ્રેનમાં થ્રી ટાયર, સેકન્ડ સ્લીપર અને દ્રિતિય શ્રેણીના કોચ રહેશે. આ ટ્રેન પૂર્ણ રીતે રીર્ઝવેશન રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો