હવામાન:જામનગરમાં તાપમાન 30 ડિગ્રી

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
જામનગરમાં મંગળવારે લઘુતમ તાપમાન એક ડીગ્રી વધ્યુ હતુ અને પારો 15 ડિગ્રીએ સ્થિર થયો હતો. ભેજનું પ્રમાણ 63 ટકા થયું હતું અને સતત બીજા દિવસે મહતમ તાપમાન 30 ડિગ્રીને આંબી ગયુ હતુ. જામનગરમાં ફ્રેબુઆરી માસના આરંભે કડકડતી ઠંડીના મુકામ બાદ રાત્રીના તાપમાનમાં આંશિક વધઘટ વચ્ચે દિવસનુ તાપમાન ક્રમશ: વધ્યુ હતુ.

જામનગરમાં મંગળવારે રાત્રીનુ તાપમાન વધુ એક ડિગ્રી ઉંચકાયુ હતુ અને પારો 15 ડિગ્રી પર સ્થિર થયો હતો. જેથી ઠંડીનુ જોર ઘટયુ હતુ.જોકે,વેગીલા વાયરો ફુંકાતા રાતભર ઠંડીનો માહોલ અકબંધ રહયો હતો.

