ખુલાસો:લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગમાં વકીલ સહિત 66ની સંડોવણી ખુલી, વધુ ત્રણ આરોપીની ધરપકડ

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વકીલની પૂછપરછમાં ખુલી શકે છે વધુ રહસ્ય
  • વધુ ત્રણની અટકાયત કુલ ધરપકડનો આંક 48 થયો

જામનગરના દરેડ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ પ્રકરણમાં 64 સામે ફરિયાદ થયા બાદ પોલીસ દ્વારા તપાસ કરીને અત્યાર સુધી 48ની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. પ્લોટ લે વેચ અંગે કરાયેલી તપાસ દરમિયાન વધુ કેટલાક નામો સામે આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસ સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ આ પ્રકરણમાં એક વકીલ સહિત છ સાત આઠની સંડોવણી ખુલી છે આથી કુલ આરોપી 130 થયા છે.

45 ઉપરાંત વધુ ત્રણ આરોપીઓ સકંજામાંઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, અગાઉ પકડાયેલા અને રિમાન્ડ દરમિયાન એક આરોપી દ્વારા હું માફિયાનું નામ લેવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે, પોલીસ દ્વારા આ પ્રકરણમાં તપાસનો ધમધમાટ આદરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. દરેક સરકારી જમીનમાં થયેલાં દબાણો અંગે તંત્ર દ્વારા તપાસ કરીને સૂચનાઓ અને નોટિસો આપવામાં આવી હતી અને ત્યાર બાદ વિધિવત 64 સામે પંચકોશી બી લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ એકટ હેઠળ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જે તપાસમાં વિજય માલાણી સહિત 45ની તબક્કાવાર ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. જે દરમિયાન વધુ ત્રણ આરોપી સકંજામાં આવતા કુલ ધરપકડનો આંક 48 થયો છે.

ઉંડાણ પૂર્વક થઇ રહી છે તપાસગ્રામ્ય Dysp દેસાઈના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ પંચકોશી બીના PSI કાટેલીયા સહિતની જુદી-જુદી ટુકડીઓ દ્વારા આ અંગેની તપાસ ચલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. અગાઉ પકડાયેલા વિજય માલાણીએ રિમાન્ડ દરમિયાન ભૂમાફિયા જયેશ પટેલના સંપર્કમાં હતો અને નવા કાગળો બનાવીને 179 પ્લોટ પાડી વેચી નાખ્યા હતા એવી કબુલાત કરી હતી. આ પ્રકરણમાં ઉંડાણપૂર્વકની તપાસ ચલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. પોલીસ સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ પ્રકરણમાં પોલીસના લે વેચ સંબંધોની તપાસ દરમ્યાન એક વકીલ સહિત 66 લોકોની સંડોવણી સામે આવી છે.

વકીલની પૂછપરછમાં ખુલી શકે છે વધુ રહસ્યબીજી બાજુ એવી પણ વિગતો સામે આવી છે કે, એડવોકેટ હાલ ભૂગર્ભમાં ઉતરી ગયો છે અગાઉ ભૂમાફિયાનું નામ ખૂલ્યું હતું હાલ એડવોકેટની સંડોવણી સામે આવી છે. આ ઉપરાંત વધુ 66 નામ ખુલ્યા છે. આથી લેન્ડ બેંક પ્રકરણમાં કુલ તોહમતદારનો આંક 130 થયો છે પોલીસ દ્વારા અત્યાર સુધી કુલ 48ની અટકાયત કરાઈ છે અને જેલ હવાલે કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં આ પ્રકરણમાં વધુ કેટલાક ધડાકા થવાના એંધાણ વર્તાઇ રહ્યા છે.

