સામાન્ય સભા:જામનગર મનપામાં ચૂંટાયેલા નવા સભ્યોની 12 માર્ચે પ્રથમ સામાન્ય સભા મળશે, મેયર સહિતના પદાધિકારીઓની વરણી કરાશે

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મેયર પદ પ્રથમ અઢી વર્ષ મહિલા માટે અનામત
  • ભાજપ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડમાં મેયરના નામ પર મહોર લાગશે

જામનગર સહિત રાજ્યની 6 મનપામાં ભાજપનો ભગવો લહેરાયા બાદ હવે સૌ કોઈની નજર મનપામાં આવનારા મેયર સહિતના પદાધિકારીઓ પર છે. ત્યારે જામનગર મનપાના નવા ચૂંટાયેલા સભ્યોની પ્રથમ સામાન્ય સભા આગામી 12મી માર્ચે બોલાવવામા આવી છે. આ જ દિવસે મેયરની વરણી કરવામા આવશે.

જામનગર સહિત રાજ્યની 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાના મેયર સહિતના પદાધિકારીઓની પસંદગી માટે પ્રદેશ ભાજપ પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડની 8મી માર્ચે કમલમમાં બેઠક મળશે. બેઠક બાદ 12મી તારીખે જામનગર મેયર સહિતના પદાધિકારીઓના નામની જાહેરાત કરાશે.

જામનગર મનપાની વાત કરીએ તો, ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 64માંથી 50 બેઠકો જીતવામા ભાજપ સફળ રહ્યું છે. 2015ની સરખામણીમાં ભાજપને 12 બેઠકોનો ફાયદો થયો છે.

