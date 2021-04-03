તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર એનાલિસિસ:ભાજપે વિસ્તારો બદલાવીને નબળા ઉમેદવારોને જીતાડવાની જવાબદારી સબળાના ખભા પર નાખી

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિસ્તારો બદલાતા સમીકરણો ફરી જશે ? માત્ર 20 દિવસમાં નવા વિસ્તારમાં કોનો અને કેટલો સંપર્ક થઈ શકે ? ઉમેદવારોને મુંઝવતો પ્રશ્ન

જામનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ભાજપે ગુરૂવારે જાહેર કરેલા ઉમેદવારોના લીસ્ટથી અનેકના ર્ભંવા ઉંચા થઈ ગયા છે. ભાજપના લીસ્ટ પર નજર નાખીએ તો ભાજપે અનેક ઉમેદવારોના વિસ્તારો બદલી નાખ્યા છે અને અનેક નવા ચહેરાઓને મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા છે જેના પરથી સબળા ઉમેદવાર પર નવા ઉમેદવારને જીતાડવાની જવાબદારી વધી જશે.

ભાજપના લીસ્ટમાં જે દિગ્ગજોના વિસ્તારો બદલાવાયા છે તેમાં ધર્મરાજસિંહ જાડેજાને ગુલાબનગર વિસ્તારમાંથી, ડિમ્પલબેન રાવલને રાંદલનગરમાંથી, કિશનભાઈ માડમને પાર્ક કોલોનીમાંથી, નિલેશ કગથરાને ચાંદી બજાર વિસ્તારમાંથી તેમજ હર્ષાબા જાડેજાને શંકરટેકરીમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી ભાજપે વિસ્તાર અને વોર્ડ બદલી નાખ્યો છે જેના કારણે તેમને જીતાડવાની જવાબદારી સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવાર ઉપર વધુ આવશે. ભાજપના આ નિર્ણયથી ઘણા લોકોને આશ્ચર્ય થયું છે. ટિકિટ કાપી નથી, પરંતુ વિસ્તાર જ બદલી નાખ્યો છે જેમાં 20 દિવસમાં કેવી રીતે સંપર્ક કરીને જીતી શકાશે તે મોટો પ્રશ્ન છે. આ ઉમેદવારોને આયાતી ઉમેદવાર તરીકેનું પણ લેબલ લાગી શકે છે. આથી વોર્ડના સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારની જવાબદારી વધી જશે જેના ખભે આ ઉમેદવારોને જીતાડવાની સવિશેષ જવાબદારી રહેશે.

