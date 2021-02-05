તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ધ્રોલમાં 12 વર્ષ પૂર્વેની લૂંટમાં ફરાર આરોપી પકડાઈ ગયો

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડે કરજણથી દબોચી લીધો

ધ્રોલ તાલુકાના લતીપર પંથકમાં લગભગ 13 વર્ષ પુર્વેના લુંટ કેસમાં પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડે નાસતા ફરતા મૂળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના અલીરાજપુર જિલ્લાના વતની પરપ્રાંતિય આરોપીને વડોદરાના કરજણથી પકડી પાડી તેનો કબજો સ્થાનિક પોલીસને સુપરત કરવા તજવિજ હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસસુત્રોમાંથી મળતી વિગત મુજબ જામનગર ક્રાંઇમ બ્રાન્ચના પીઆઇ કે.જી. ચૌધરીના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડના પીએસઆઇ એ.એસ. ગરચરના નેતૃત્વ હેઠળ પોલીસ ટુકડી નાસતા ફરતા આરોપીઓને દબોચી લેવા માટે તપાસ કરી રહી હતી.ત્યારે સ્ટાફના કાસમભાઇ બ્લોચ અને ગજેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા સહિતની ટુકડીને ધ્રોલ પોલીસ મથકના વર્ષ 2008ની સાલમાં નોંધાયેલા 395,324 સહિતના ગુનામાં નાસતા ફરતા આરોપી વિશે ચોકકસ બાતમી મળી હતી.

જે બાતમીના આધારે પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડની ટીમે તપાસનો દૌર વડોદરા પંથક સુધી લંબાવ્યો હતો જે તપાસ દરમિયાન જામનગર પોલીસની ટીમે વડોદરા જિલ્લાના કરજણ ખાતેથી આ લૂંટ અને હુમલા પ્રકરણમાં બારેક વર્ષથી નાસતા ફરતા આરોપી મુળ મધ્યપ્રદેશના અલીરાજપુરના બડા ઇટાળાના વતની કમલેશ ઉર્ફે કમલા ધનજીયા બાંગડીયાને પકડી પાડયો હતો. આ બનાવમાં પેરોલ ફર્લો સ્કવોડે આરોપીને હસ્તગત કરીને તેનો કબજો ધ્રોલ પોલીસને સુપરત કરવા માટે તજવિજ હાથ ધરી છે. જેથી તેની પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરાઈ છે.

