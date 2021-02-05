તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વળતર વધારવા માગ:ઇન્ટર્ન તબીબોને સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ પૂરું ના મળતા કલેક્ટરને રજૂઆત, ABVPની ઉગ્ર આંદોલનની ચીમકી

જામનગર44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • અખિલ ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પરિષદ દ્વારા ગુલાબકુંવરબા આયુર્વેદ મહાવિદ્યાલયના તબીબોને યોગ્ય સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ દેવા બાબતે કલેકટરને રજૂઆત

ગુલાબકુંવરબા આયુર્વેદ મહાવિદ્યાલયના ઇન્ટર્ન તબીબોનો સંપૂર્ણ વર્ષ દરમિયાન હોસ્પિટલમાં ફરજ બજાવતા હોય છે. ત્યારે ઇન્ટર્ન તબીબોને પૂરતું સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ આપવા માટે અખિલ ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પરિષદ (ABVP)એ કલેક્ટરને રજૂઆત કરી હતી. સાથે જ ABVPએ ઈન્ટર્ન તબીબોને સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ આપવાની કરાયેલી રજૂઆતને ધ્યાને નહીં લેવાય તો ઉગ્ર આંદોલનની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી.

અન્ય કોલેજોમાં 9800થી વધુ સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ આ વર્ષે કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન પણ પોતાનો જીવ જોખમમાં મૂકી તેમની નિયમિત ફરજ પર હાજર રહેવા છતાં તેમને યોગ્ય વળતર આપવામાં આવતું નથી. જ્યારે ગુજરાત પ્રદેશમાં આવતી બધી જ કોલેજોમાં સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ રૂ. 9800થી વધુ છે. અને પ્રદેશની સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ કોલેજ માં માત્ર 7280 રૂપિયા સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ આપવામાં આવે છે.

જામનગરના કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્રઅખિલ ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પરિષદ ગુજરાત આયુર્વેદ વિશ્વવિદ્યાલય અધ્યક્ષ આશિષ પાટીદાર જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ વિષયને ધ્યાનમાં લઈને જામનગરના કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્રના માધ્યમથી આજે રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે કે

ગુલાબકુંવરબા આયુર્વેદ મહાવિદ્યાલયના ઇન્ટર્ન તબીબોની સ્ટાઇપેન્ડ વધારવામાં આવે. જો રજૂઆતને ધ્યાનમાં લેવામાં નહીં આવે તો ઉગ્ર આંદોલન કરાશે.

એક પણ રજા વગર સતત ફરજ પર રહ્યાગુલાબકુંવરબા આયુર્વેદ મહાવિદ્યાલયમાં ઇન્ટર્નશીપ કરતા તબીબો કહ્યું હતું કે, અમે કોરોના મહામારીમાં કોર્પોરેશન અંતર્ગત સેવા આપી હતી. જેમાં એક પણ રજા વગર સેવા કરી હતી તેનું પણ અમને કાંઈ વળતર આપ્યું ન હતું અને બીજી કોલેજની સરખામણી કરતા ઘણું ઓછું સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ મળે છે. જો આગામી દિવસોમાં અમારું સ્ટાઈપેન્ડ વધારવામાં નહીં આવે તો અખિલ ભારતીય વિદ્યાર્થી પરિષદને સાથે લઈ ને ઉગ્ર આંદોલન કરવામાં આવશે તેમ ઇન્ટર્ન તબીબીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

