જુગાર:દિગ્જામ સર્કલ પાસે રેલવે ક્વાર્ટરમાં ચાલી રહેલા જુગાર પર પોલીસનો દરોડો, ત્રણ મહિલા સહિત 5 વ્યકિત ઝડપાયા

  • 67 હજાર 500ની રોકડ કબ્જે કરવામા આવી

જામનગરમાં રેલ્વે ક્વાટર ખાતે ચાલતા જુગાર પર સીટી સી ડીવીજન પોલીસે દરોડો પાડી ત્રણ મહિલા સહીત પાંચ સખ્સોને રોકડ સહિતના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે પકડી પાડ્યા હતા.

જામનગરમાં દિગ્જામ સર્કલ પાસે આવેલ રેલ્વે ક્વાટર નંબર ત્રણમાં રહેતા અને નોકરી કરતા મનોજ ધીરજભાઈ સીતાપરા નામનો શખ્સ પોતાના ક્વાર્ટરમાં બહારથી મહિલાઓ અને પુરુષો બોલાવી જુગાર રમાડતો હોવાની સીટી સી ડીવીજન પોલીસને હકીકત મળી હતી.

બાતમીના આધારે પોલીસે દરોડો પાડી કવાર્ટર અંદર જુગાર રમતા રમાડતા મનોજભાઇ ધીરજભાઇ સીતાપરા ઉપરાંત ભુપેન્દ્રસિંહ પ્રભાતસિંહ જાડેજા અને ત્રણ મહિલાઓને જુગાર રમતા ઝડપી પાડી હતી.

પોલીસે તમામના કબ્જામાંથી રૂપિયા 67,500ની રોકડ સહિતનો મુદામાલ કબજે કર્યો હતો. પોલીસે તમામની સામે જુગાર ધારા મુજબ ફરિયાદ નોંધી ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

