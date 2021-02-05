તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જામનગર યાર્ડ:યાર્ડમાં મગફળીની 14000, કપાસની 8415, અજમાની 7182 મણ આવક

જામનગર
  • અજમાના ભાવમાં આંશિક ઘટાડો: સૂકા મરચાના રૂ.3025 બોલાયા

જામનગર યાર્ડમાં એક જ દિવસમાં જણસોની 18709 ગુણી આવી હતી. જેમાં મગફળીની 14000, કપાસની 8415, અજમાની 7182 મણનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

યાર્ડમાં મંગળવારે પુન: તેજીનો ધમધમાટ રહ્યો હતો. યાર્ડમાં એક જ દિવસમાં તુવેરની 714, ચણાની 5172, મગફળીની 14000, એરંડાની 4375, રાયડાની 2500, લસણની 507, કપાસની 8415, જીરૂની 972, અજમાની 7182, સૂકા મરચાની 1253 મણ આવક થઇ હતી. 20 કીલો તુવેરના રૂ.970 થી 1310, ચોળીના રૂ.980 થી 1455, ચણાના રૂ.710 થી 937, મગફળના રૂ.870 થી 1170, એરંડાના રૂ.820 થી 854, તલના રૂ.1400 થી 2565, રાયડાના રૂ.850 થી 1003, લસણના રૂ.600 થી 1570, કપાસના રૂ.1050 થી 1222, જીરૂના રૂ.2100 થી 2465, અજમાના રૂ.2500 થી 5825, સૂકા મરચાના રૂ.1540 થી 3025 ભાવ બોલાયા હતાં.

