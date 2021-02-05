તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના મહામારી:જામનગરમાં કોરોનાથી એક દર્દીનું મોત, 3 નવા પોઝિટિવ કેસ

જામનગર40 મિનિટ પહેલા
જામનગરમાં કોરોનાથી મૃત્યુનો સિલસિલો યથાવત રહેતા વધુ 1 દર્દીનું મોત નિપજયું છે. જયારે 3 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જામનગરમાં મંગળવારે છેલ્લાં 24 કલાક દરમ્યાન કોરોના વોર્ડમાં 1 દર્દીનું મૃત્યુ નિપજયું છે. શહેરમાં 1 અને જિલ્લામાં 2 નવા પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. શહેરમાં એકપણ દર્દીને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરાયો નથી.

