સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી:જામનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં બીજા દિવસે એકપણ ફોર્મ ન ભરાયું

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં જામનગર અને જામજોધપુરમાં 1-1 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યા

જામનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં બીજા દિવસે એકપણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું નથી. તા.પં.ની 112 બેઠક માટે જામનગર અને જામજોઘપુર તાલુકામાં 1-1 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે. જામનગર જિલ્લા, તાલુકા પંચાયત અને પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે સોમવારથી ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવાનો પ્રારંભ થયો છે. પરંતુ પંચાયત અને પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે કોઇ ફોર્મ ભરાયું ન હતું. મંગળવારે જામનગર જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 24 બેઠક માટે કોઇ ફોર્મ ભરાયું ન હતું.

જિલ્લાની કાલાવડ, જામજોધપુર, ધ્રોલ, જોડિયા, લાલપુર, જામનગર તાલુકા પંચાયતની 112 બેઠક માટે જામનગર તાલુકામાં 1 અને જામજોઘપુર તાલુકામાં 1 ઉમેદવારે નામાંકન પત્ર ભર્યું હતું. સિક્કા નગરપાલિકાની 7 વોર્ડની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી અને જામજોઘપુર નગરપાલિકાની 7 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં એકપણ ફોર્મ ભરાયું ન હતું.

દ્વારકા જિલ્લાે : બીજે દિવસે પંચાયતમાં 20, પાલિકામાં 3 ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરાયા
દ્વારકા જિલ્લામાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં ભાણવડના 14 મોટા કાલાવડમાંથી કરશન દેવા કરમુર, શિલ્પાબેન કરશનભાઈ કરમુર, કલ્યાણપુરની 12-લાંબા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બેઠક માટે લખુભાઈ દેવાભાઈ ગોજીયાએ ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભર્યું હતું. કલ્યાણપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં લાખીબેન મુકેશભાઈ મકવાણા, કસ્તુરબેન કાનળગર રામદત્તી, સેજલબેન રમેશગર રામદત્તી, જીવીબેન રામશીભાઈ કંડોરીયા, કવિ નારણ ગોજીયા, ખીમાં હરદાસ કરમુર અને ભાણવડ તા.પંચાયતમાં મહેશભાઈ હંસરાજભાઈ પરમાર, રસિક બાબુભાઇ ચૌહાણ, માલદે રામ રાવલિયા, જેતસી રામ રાવલિયા, રંભીબેન જીવાભાઈ વાવણોટીયા, હેમીબેન ભીમશી વાવણોટીયા, મુકેશ મારખીભાઈ કરમુર, રામાં મેપા કરમુર, દ્વારકા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં નાનુબેન બાલુભા સુમણિયા, ખંભાળીયા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં પુનઈબેન મંગાભાઈ સિંધિયાએ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જયારે ખંભાળિયા પાલિકામાં શેનાજ યાસીન ઘાવડા, મલીબેન દેવાભાઈ ચૌહાણ, રાજ્યગુરુ રામકૃષ્ણ નરભેશંકરે ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં.

