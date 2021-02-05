તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હથિયાર ઝડપાયું:જામનગરના શંકર ટેકરી વિસ્તારમાંથી દેશી તમંચો અને બે જીવતા કારતૂસ સાથે એક શખ્સ ઝડપાયો

જામનગર21 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

જામનગરમાં હથિયાર પકડાવવાનો સિલસિલો અવિરત રહ્યો છે. ગઈ કાલે સીટી એ ડીવીઝન પોલીસે કાલાવડ નાકા બહારથી શંકર ટેકરી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા એક શખ્સને દેશી તમંચા સાથે પકડી પાડ્યો છે. આ શખ્સના કબજામાંથી હથિયાર ઉપરાંત બે જીવતા કારતૂસ પણ મળી આવ્યા છે. આ હથિયાર કયાંથી ખરીદ્યું છે ? હથિયારથી કોઈ ગુનો આચાર્યો છે કે કેમ ? સહિતની બાબતોનો તાગ મેળવવા માટે પોલીસે રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા તજવીજ શરુ કરી છે.

જામનગરમાંથી વધુ એક દેશી હથિયાર પકડાયું છે. જેની વિગત મુજબ, શહેરના એ ડીવીઝન પોલીસને ચોક્કસ હકીકત મળી હતી કે કાલાવડ નાકા બહાર મટન માર્કેટના પુલ ઉપર એક શખ્સ હથિયાર સાથે આટાફેરા કરી રહ્યો છે. જેને લઈને પીઆઈ જલુ સહિતના સ્ટાફે ઉપરોક્ત સ્થળે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. જેમાં શંકાસ્પદ હાલતમાં આટાફેરા કરતા શિવરાજસિંહ ઉર્ફે શીવો નરેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા રહે. શંકરટેકરી રામનગર પ્રજાપતિની વાડી પાસે જામનગર વાળો શખ્સ મળી આવ્યો હતો. પોલીસે આ શખ્સને આંતરી લઇ અંગ જડતી લીધી હતી. જેમાં આ શખ્સના કબ્જામાંથી રૂપિયા દશ હજારની કિંમતનો હાથ બનાવટનો દેશી તમંચો મળી આવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસે હથિયાર ઉપરાંત આરોપીના કબ્જામાંથી બે જીવતા કારતૂસ પણ કબજે કર્યા હતા. જેને લઈને પોલીસે આરોપીની હથિયાર સાથે અટકાયત કરી આર્મ્સ એક્ટ કલમ ૨૫(૧-બી)એ મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી ધરપકડ કરી હતી. આ હથિયાર ક્યાથી લઇ આવ્યો છે ? કોની પાસેથી ખરીદ્યું છે ? અન્ય કેટલા શખ્સો સંડોવાયા છે ? હથિયાર હાથમાં આવ્યા પછી હથીયાર થી કોઈ વારદાતને અંજામ આવ્યો છે કે કેમ ? સહિતની બાબતોનો તાગ મેળવવા માટે પોલીસે આરોપીને કોર્ટ સમક્ષ રજુ કરી રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજેતપુરમાં પિતાએ મકાન ખાલી કરવાનું કહેતા પુત્રએ ગળે ટૂંપો દઈને પિતાની હત્યા નિપજાવી, આરોપીની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી - રાજકોટ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો