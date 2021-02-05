તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સંઘ પ્રચારકનું નિધન:નરેન્દ્ર મોદી PM બની દ્વારકા ગયા ત્યારે હરિભાઈ આધુનિકને પ્રોટોકોલ તોડી ભેટી પડ્યા હતા, આજે રાજકોટમાં નિધન થયું

જામનગર34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી જ્યારે દ્વારકા આવ્યા હતા ત્યારે પોતાનો કાફલો રોકી હરિભાઈ આધુનિક સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી એ સમયની તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી જ્યારે દ્વારકા આવ્યા હતા ત્યારે પોતાનો કાફલો રોકી હરિભાઈ આધુનિક સાથે મુલાકાત કરી હતી એ સમયની તસવીર.
  • સાંસદ ,ધારાસભ્યો, ભાજપ અને સંઘના આગેવાનોએ અંતિમ દર્શન કર્યાં
  • વડાપ્રધાન બન્યા બાદ પીએમ દ્વારકા ગયા ત્યારે ભીડ વચ્ચે હરિદાદાને ઓળખી ગયા હતા
  • જનસંઘના આજીવન પ્રચારક હરિભાઈ આધુનિકનું અવસાન થતાં પૂનમ માડમે શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો

નરેન્દ્ર મોદી વડાપ્રધાન બન્યા બાદ પ્રથમ વખત દ્વારકા ગયા હતા ત્યારે પ્રોટોકોલ તોડીને સંઘના પ્રચારક હરિભાઈ આધુનિકને ભેટી પડ્યા હતા. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના નજીકના મિત્ર તથા જનસંઘના પ્રચારક રહેલા હરિભાઈ આધુનિકનું બુધવારે રાજકોટમાં નિધન થયું છે. તેમના પાર્થિવદેહને રાજકોટથી દ્વારકા લઈ જવાઈ રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે જામનગર ઠેબા બાયપાસ ખાતે ભાજપના આગેવાનોએ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ આપી હતી, જેમાં સાંસદ પૂનમ માડમ સહિતના નેતાઓ સામેલ હતાં. પૂનમ માડમ સહિતના નેતાઓએ જામનગરમાં તેમના અંતિમ દર્શન કરીને શોક વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

માડમે પુષ્પાંજલિ અર્પી
જામનગર અને દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા જિલ્લાનાં સંસદસભ્ય પૂનમ માડમે પ્રાર્થના કરી હતી કે પરમકૃપાળુ પરમાત્મા સદગતના આત્માને દિવ્ય ગતિ અને સ્વજનો-સમર્થકોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ અર્પે, આજીવન સેવાના ભેખધારી, ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના વરિષ્ઠ અને સંનિષ્ઠ કાર્યકર્તા હરિભાઇ આધુનિક( હરિદાદા)નું દુ:ખદ નિધન થતાં દુઃખ અનુભવું છું. જામનગર અને દેવભૂમિ દ્વારકા જિલ્લાનાં સાંસદ પૂનમ માડમે સદગતના અંતિમ દર્શન કરી પુષ્પાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી હતી.

સાંસદ પૂનમ માડમે સદગતનાં અંતિમ દર્શન કરી પુષ્પાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી.
સાંસદ પૂનમ માડમે સદગતનાં અંતિમ દર્શન કરી પુષ્પાંજલિ અર્પણ કરી.

ભીડમાં રહેલા હરિભાઈને ઓળખી કોન્વોય તોડી મોદી મળ્યા હતા
વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી વડાપ્રધાન બન્યા બાદ પ્રથમ વખત દ્વારકા આવ્યા ત્યારે મંદિર પરિસર પાસે આમ જનતા વચ્ચે ઊભા રહેલા હરિભાઈને જોઈ ગયા હતા, જેને લઈને ક્ષણવારનો વિચાર કર્યા વગર જ પીએમ મોદી કોન્વોય તોડીને પણ પોતે કારમાંથી ઊતરી હરિભાઈને મળવા પહોંચ્યા હતા અને ખબરઅંતર પૂછ્યા હતા.

હરિભાઇએ નિઃસ્વાર્થ ભાવે જનસેવા કરી
દ્વારકાના ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના વરિષ્ઠ, સંનિષ્ઠ અને પ્રેરક કાર્યકર્તા તથા સંઘના પ્રચારક, આજીવન સેવા અને સાદગીના ભેખધારી, ધર્મ અને સંસ્કૃતિના પથદર્શક હરિભાઇ આધુનિકનું રાજકોટમાં નિધન થયું છે. હરિભાઈએ પોતાના જીવનકાળ દરમિયાન તડકો-છાયડો જોયા વગર નિઃસ્વાર્થ ભાવે જનસેવા કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો