બિલ્ડર ફાયરિંગ પ્રકરણ:સૂત્રધારને રૂપિયા 5 લાખ મોકલાવ્યાનું ખૂલ્યું

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • એક કાર, 4 બાઈક સહિતના વાહનો કબજે કરાયા: હજુ 7 આરોપીઓની શોધખોળ

જામનગરના ઇવા પાર્કમાં બિલ્ડર બંધુ જયસુખભાઇ પેઢડીયા પર ફાયરીંગ પ્રકરણમાં પોલીસે સુત્રધાર ભરત ઉર્ફે કચા સહિત સાત આરોપીના દશ દિવસના રીમાન્ડ મેળવી સધન પુછતાછ હાથ ધરી છે.જેમાં પોલીસે અગાઉ એક સગીર સહિત આઠને દબોચી લીઘા હતા. જેમાં પોલીસે સાત આરોપીના દશ દિવસના રીમાન્ડ મેળવી સધન પુછતાછ હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસ પુછપરછમાં પકડાયેલા સુત્રધાર ભરત ઉર્ફે કચાને ભુમાફિયા જયેશ પટેલએ સોપારી આપ્યાનુ ખુલ્યુ હતુ જે પૈકી પાંચ લાખની રકમ અગાઉ સમયાંતેર આંગડીયા મારફતે મોકલાવી હોવાનુ પણ બહાર આવ્યુ હતુ. જયારે અગાઉ યુપીના બે શાર્પ શુટર પણ રેકી કરી ગયાનુ સામે આવ્યુ હતુ.પોલીસે ભુમાફિયા સહિત સાતેય આરોપીની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી છે. પોલીસે આરોપી મયુર પાસેથી એક કાર તેમજ ઉપરાંત અન્યના ચાર બાઇક વગેરે પણ કબજે કર્યા હતા.

