જામનગર ભાજપમાં બળવો:પરિવારના સભ્યોને ટિકિટના મળતા જામનગર ભાજપના પૂર્વ ડેપ્યુટી મેયર કરમુરનું રાજીનામું

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક

મોડીરાત્રે સિનિયર કોર્પોરેટર અને પૂર્વ ડે. મેયર કરશન કરમુરે પરિવારવાદનો આક્ષેપ કરી ભાજપમાંથી રાજીનામું ધરી દીધુ છે.જામનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીની ટિકિટમાંથી ઘણા સિનિયર કોર્પોરેટરોની ભાજપે બાદબાકી કરતા બળવાના એંધાણ વર્તાઈ રહ્યા હતા. મોડીરાત્રે સિનિયર કોર્પોરેટર અને પૂર્વ ડેપ્યુટી મેયર કરશનભાઈ કરમુરે ભાજપમાંથી રાજીનામું આપી દેતાં ખળભળાટ મચી ગયો છે.

કરશનભાઈ કરમુરે ‘દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર’ને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મેં પણ મને ટિકિટ ન આપે તો મારા પરિવારમાંથી ટિકિટ માંગી હતી, પરંતુ મારી માંગણી ન સ્વીકારી, બાકી બળવાખોરોના પરિવારોને ટિકિટ અપાઈ છે. એટલે હું ભાજપમાંથી રાજીનામું આપું છું. ચૂંટણીમાં ઉભો રહીશ કે નહીં તે હાલ નક્કી નથી.

સીધી વાત :કરશનભાઈ કરમુર, પૂર્વ ડે. મેયર
25 વર્ષથી કોર્પોરેટર છું, મેં પણ પરિવાર માટે ટિકિટ માંગી હતી. બળવાખોરોના પરિવારને ટિકિટ આપી, મારા પરિવારને નહીં એટલે મેં રાજીનામું આપી દીધુ છે.

વોર્ડ-9 : આયાતી ઉમેદવારોનો વિરોધ
ભાજપે વોર્ડ નં.9માં જાહેર કરેલી સત્તાવાર ઉમેદવારની યાદી પ્રસિદ્ધ થતાંની સાથે જ ભડકો થયો હતો. ભાજપની યાદીમાં ધીરેનકુમાર પ્રતાપભાઈ મોનાણી અને નિલેશભાઈ કગથરાને આયાતી ઉમેદવાર ગણીને લોકોનું ટોળું ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે પહોંચી ગયું હતું અને જે લોકોને ઓળખતા નથી તેમજ આ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા નથી તેને ટિકિટ આપી સ્થાનિક લોકોને અન્યાય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે તેવી ઉગ્ર રજૂઆત કરી કાર્યાલય ગજવી દીધુ હતું. લોકોના આક્રોશથી સ્થાનિક આગેવાનો પણ અચબિત થઈ ગયા હતા.

ભાજપની યાદી જાહેર થતાંની સાથે જ જામનગર ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે કાર્યકરોના ટોળેટોળા ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા અને ચોક્કસ ઉમેદવારો મામલે અસંતોષ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.
વોર્ડ-10 : પૂર્વ મેયરના પુત્રને ટિકિટ સામે રોષ
જામનગર શહેરના વોર્ડ નં.10 કે જે ભોઈવાડો, કડિયાવાડ વગેરે વિસ્તાર આવે છે તેમાં ભાજપે પૂર્વ મેયર હસમુખ જેઠવાના પુત્ર પાર્થને ટિકિટ આપવાની જાહેરાત કરતા જ સ્થાનિક લોકોમાં ભારે વિરોધ ઉઠ્યો હતો. ભાજપ કાર્યાલયે લોકોનું ટોળુ ઉમટી પડ્યું હતું અને ઉગ્ર રજૂઆત કરી પાર્થની ટિકિટનો ભારે વિરોધ કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભાજપ એક બાજુ પરિવારવાદમાં માનતું નથી, બીજી બાજુ પરિવારના સભ્યને ટિકિટની લ્હાણી કરે છે. મહિલાઓ અને લોકોના ટોળાથી ભાજપ કાર્યાલયમાં અફડાતફડીનો માહોલ સર્જાયો હતો.

