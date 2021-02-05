તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાહેરનામું:પંચાયતોની ચૂંટણી માટે માત્ર 5 વ્યક્તિ જ ફોર્મ ભરવા જઈ શકશે, જાહેરનામું

જામનગર
  • ભંગ કરનાર સામે ફોજદારી રાહે પગલાં લેવામાં આવશે

જામનગર શહેર-જિલ્લામાં મહાનગરપાલિકા, તાલુકા પંચાયત, જિલ્લા પંચાયત વગેરેની ચૂંટણીઓ માટે અધિક કલેકટર દ્વારા ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે 5થી વધુ વ્યક્તિઓને લઈ આવવાની મનાઈ ફરમાવતું જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું છે જેના ભંગ બદલ ફોજદારી રાહે પગલાં ભરવાનું પણ જણાવ્યું છે.

મહાપાલિકા, જિ.તા. પંચાયત મતદાર મંડળ વિસ્તારમાં, સિક્કા પાલિકા વિસ્તાર તથા જામજોધપુર પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નં.7ના વિસ્તારમાં આદર્શ આચાર સંહિતા લાગુ પડેલી છે. આ ચુંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારો ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે તેમના ટેકેદારો અને વાહનો સાથે ચુંટણી અધિકારી-મદદનીશ ચુંટણી અધિકારીની કચેરીમાં જશે એ માટે ચુંટણીપંચની સુચના અનુસાર ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ચુંટણી અધિકારી-મદદનીશ ચુંટણી અધિકારીની કચેરીમાં ઉમેદવાર સહિત કુલ-5 કરતા વધુ વ્યક્તિના પ્રવેશ કરવા પર અધિક જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટ રાજેન્દ્ર સરવૈયા દ્વારા જાહેરનામા દ્વારા પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવ્યો છે.

લાઉડ સ્પીકર વગાડવા પરવાનગી લેવી પડશે
લાઉડ સ્પીકર વગાડવાથી ધ્વનિ પ્રદૂષણ થતું હોવાથી આમ જનતાને શાંતિમાં ખલેલ ન પહોંચે તે માટે લાઉડ સ્પીકરના ઉપયોગ કરવા પર અધિક જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ રાજેન્દ્ર સરવૈયા દ્વારા ફોજદારી કાર્યરીતી અધિનિયમ 1973ની કલમ 144 હેઠળ મળેલ સત્તાની રૂઇએ કોઈપણ પ્રકારના લાઉડ સ્પીકરનો ઉપયોગ સક્ષમ અધિકારીની પરવાનગી મેળવીને સવારના 6:00થી રાત્રીના 10:00 કલાક સુધી જ કરવા, ચૂંટણી પ્રચાર માટે જાહેર મંચ ઉપર અથવા કોઈપણ પ્રકારના વાહન પર સક્ષમ અધિકારીની નિયમોનુસારની પરવાનગી મેળવ્યા સિવાય ચૂંટણીપ્રચાર અર્થે કોઈ પણ પ્રકારના લાઉડ સ્પીકર મુકવા પરજાહેરનામા દ્વારા પ્રતિબંધ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે.

