તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Jamnagar
  • Fighters Of Jammu And Kashmir War Final, BJP 64, Congress 62, BSP 22, Nationalist Congress Party 11, Samajwadi Party 2, AAP 48, Independent 27 Candidates

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આરપારની લડાઇ:જામ્યુકોના જંગના લડવૈયા ફાઈનલ, ભાજપના 64, કોંગ્રેસના 62, બસપાના 22, નેશનાલીસ્ટ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીના 11, સમાજવાદી પાર્ટીના 2, અાપના 48, અપક્ષ 27 ઉમેદવારો

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જામનગરમાં ‘જનતાની સેવા’ કરવા માટે 64 બેઠકના ચૂંટણી જંગમાં 236 મુરતિયા મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા
  • વોર્ડ નં.12 માં 4 અને 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14 માંથી એક-એક ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચાયું: ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતાં હવે પ્રચાર-પ્રસારનું યુદ્ધ જામશે

જામનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે કુલ 12 ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચાતા મનપાની 64 બેઠક માટે 236 મુરતિયા મેદાનમાં રહ્યા છે. હવે ભાજપના 64, કોંગ્રેસના 62, બહુજન સમાજ પાર્ટીના 22, નેશનાલીસ્ટ કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીના 11, સમાજવાદી પાર્ટીના 2, આમઆદમી પાર્ટીના 48, અપક્ષ 27 ઉમેદવારો વચ્ચે ચૂંટણી જંગ ખેલાશે. વોર્ડ નં.12 માં 4 અને 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 13, 14 માંથી એક-એક ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચાતા ચિત્ર સ્પષ્ટ થતાં હવે પ્રચાર-પ્રસારનું યુધ્ધ જામશે.

જામ્યુકોની પ્રતિષ્ઠાના જંગ સમાન ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોનો રાફડો ફાટયો છે. કારણ કે, મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં 16 વોર્ડની 64 બેઠક માટે ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ અને અન્ય રાજકીય પક્ષ તથા અપક્ષ મળી કુલ 343 ઉમેદવારોએ 427 ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતાં. ફોર્મ ચકાસણી બાદ 179 ફોર્મ રદ થયા હતાં. જયારે 248 ફોર્મ માન્ય રહ્યા હતાં. મંગળવારે ફોર્મ ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે કુલ 12 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યા હતાં.

જેમાં વોર્ડ નં.1 માંથી એનસીપીએ 1, વોર્ડ નં.2 અને 14 માંથી 1-1 અપક્ષ ઉમેદવાર, વોર્ડ નં.4 માંથી બસપાના 1 ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું છે. જયારે વોર્ડ નં.7, 8,10, 13, 14 માંથી આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના 1 જયારે વોર્ડ નં.12 માંથી આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ચારેય ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પર ખેંચી લીધા છે. આથી મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે 236 ઉમેદવાર મેદાનમાં રહ્યા છે.

પરત ખેંચાયેલા ફોર્મમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટી, એનસીપી, બહુજન સમાજ પાર્ટી, અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારનો સમાવેશ
જામનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાના ચૂંટણી જંગમાં ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે કુલ 12 ઉમેદવારી પત્ર પરત ખેંચાયા હતાં. જેમાં આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના 8, 2 અપક્ષ, એનસીપી અને બસપાના એક-એક ઉમેદવારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 236 ઉમેદવાર રહેતાં ત્રિપાંખિયા જંગની શકયતા નકારી શકાતી નથી.

ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાયા બાદ ઉમેદવારોની અંતિમ સ્થિતિ

વોર્ડફોર્મ ખેંચાયાભાજપકોંગ્રેસબસપાએનસીપીસમાજવાદીઆપઅપક્ષકુલ
11444104320
21440014215
30440001110
41441004316
50440204014
60444203320
71442103216
81440312317
90420004010
101442003316
110441204217
12444000019
131440003011
141443002114
150444003318
160441004013

​​​​​​​

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો