ઉજવણી:જામનગર શહેરમાં અલગ અલગ સ્થળો પર આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરવામા આવી

જામનગર43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આત્મરક્ષા માટે તાલીમ આપવામા આવી

આજ રોજ વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી થઈ રહી છે ત્યારે જામનગરમાં એ.કે દોશી મહિલા કોલેજમાં વિશ્વ મહિલા દિનની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં મહિલા દિવસના ભાગરૂપે મહિલાઓને આત્મરક્ષણના પાઠ શીખવ્યા હતા. જેમાં કોઈ રોમિયો છેડતી કરે તો શું કરવું તેનું પણ માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું.બીજી તરફ જામનગરમાં ટાઉનહોલ ખાતે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિનની ઉજવણીના ભાગરૂપે મહિલા સંમેલન નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

મહિલા સંમેલન નું આયોજન
મહિલા સંમેલન નું આયોજન

આજ રોજ વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી નિમિતે ફ્રન્ટ લાઈન કોવિડ વોરિયર્સે એવા મહિલા,સંસ્થાકીય વડાઓ, નર્સિંગ કર્મચારીઓ,ડોક્ટર્સ, સફાઈ કર્મચારીઓ, સુરક્ષા મહિલા કર્મચારીઓ ઉપરાંત

દર્દીને ગુલાબ નું પુષ્પ આપી ઉજવણી
દર્દીને ગુલાબ નું પુષ્પ આપી ઉજવણી

દાખલ મહિલા દર્દી તથા દર્દીના સગાને ગુલાબ પુષ્પ આપી વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસની શુભકામના પાઠવી ઉજવણી કરવામા આવી હતી.....

