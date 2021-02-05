તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દોડધામ:જામનગર મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં MCIના ઈન્સ્પેક્શન પૂરતી 37 તબીબની નિમણૂંક

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા સરકારી મેડિકલ કોલેજોમાં અરસ-પરસ બદલીઓ કરાઈ
  • જામનગરના 1 તબીબની સુરત ખાતે બદલી: મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં સામૂહિક 78 તબીબ શિક્ષકોની બદલી

જામનગર એમ.પી. શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજ સહીત ગુજરાતની અનેક મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં એમસીઆઈનું ઇન્સ્પેકશન થનાર છે. ત્યારે રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્રારા દર વર્ષની જેમ આ વર્ષે પણ સામુહિક તબીબ પ્રાધ્યાપકો, ટ્યુટર, મદદનીશ પ્રાધ્યાપકો, સહપ્રાધ્યાપકો સહીત કુલ 78 બદલીના આદેશો કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જેમાંથી જામનગરની એમ.પી.શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં 35 ની નિમણુક કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં અમદાવાદથી 29 તબીબી, ભાવનગરથી 3 તબીબો, રાજકોટથી 3 તબીબોની સમાવેશ થાય છે .જ્યારે જામનગર એમપી શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજના એક તબીબની બદલીનો આદેશ થયો છે.

રાજ્યના આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્રારા રાજ્યની સરકારી મેડીકલ કોલેજો અને ગુજરાત મેડીકલ એજ્યુકેશન રીચર્સ સોસાયટી હેઠળની અર્ધ સરકારી મેડીકલ કોલેજોમાં અરસપરસ બદલી કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં જામનગરની એમ પી. શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં એમસીઆઈ ના ઇન્સ્પેકશન પહેલા જે વિવિધ વિભાગોમાં ખાલી જગ્યો તબીબોની ખાલી જગ્યાઓ પડી હતી. જેમાં કુલ 37 તબીબોની મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં નિમણુક કરેલ છે. જ્યારે એક તબીબની બદલી કરેલ છે.

જામનગરની એમ.પી.શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં બાયોકેમિસ્ટ્રી, પેથોલોજી, માઈક્રોબાયોલોજી, ફાર્માકોલોજી, પી.એસ.એમ. ફોરેન્સિક મેડીસીન, રેડીયોલોજી, એનેસ્થેસિયા, મેડીસીન, સર્જરી, ઓબ્સ એન્ડ ગાયનેક વિભાગ, પેડીયાટ્રીક્સ, ઈ.એન.ટી.સાઇક્યાટ્રીસ્ટ, સહિતના વિભાગોમાં નિમણુક કરવામાં આવી છે. જયારે જામનગરની એમ.પી.શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજના મેડીસીન વિભાગના ડો.પી.વી. મકવાણાને સરકારી મેડીકલ કોલેજ સુરત ખાતે બદલી કરવામાં આવી છે. જામનગરની એમ.પી. શાહ મેડીકલ કોલેજમાં તબીબ શિક્ષકોની અછત હોવાથી અન્ય કોલેજોમાંથી સામુહિક બદલી કરવામાં આવી છે.

