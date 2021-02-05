તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુર્ઘટના:બાલંભા પાસે તળાવમાં ડૂબી જવાથી વૃદ્ધનું મોત

જામનગર
  • લાલપુર ચોકડી પાસે વૃદ્ધનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો

જોડીયા નજીક બાલંભા પાસે તળાવની પાળી પરથી ચાલતા જતા વૃધ્ધનુ અકસ્માતે પાણીમાં પડી જતા ડુબી જવાથી મૃત્યુ નિપજયુ હોવાનો બનાવ બહાર આવ્યો છે.જયારે લાલપુર ચોકડી નજીક એક અજાણ્યા વૃધ્ધનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવતા પોલીસે ઓળખ મેળવવા માટે કવાયત હાથ ધરી છે.

પોલીસસુત્રોમાંથી મળતી વિગત મુજબ જોડીયાના બાલંભા ગામે રહેતા અને નિવૃત જીવન વ્યતિત કરતા લવજીભાઇ વશરામભાઇ સાયરીયા (ઉ.વ.75) નામના વૃધ્ધ તળાવની પાળી ઉપરથી પસાર થઇ રહયા હતા ત્યારે સંભવત પગ લપસી જતા તળાવમાં પડી જતા ડુબી જવાથી તેનુ મૃત્યુ નિપજયુ હોવાનુ બહાર આવ્યુ છે. આ બનાવની શાંતિલાલ લખમણભાઇ પરમારે જાણ કરતા જોડીયા પોલીસની ટીમે ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી જઇ મૃતદેહનો કબજો સંભાળી પોષ્ટમોર્ટમ અર્થે ખસેડી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

જયારે જામનગર નજીક લાલપુર ચોકડી પાસે સોનલ નેસની સામે જતા રોડ પરથી એક અજાણ્યા લગભગ સાંઇઠ વર્ષના વૃધ્ધનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો જેની જાણ થતા પંચ બી પોલીસે દોડી જઇ મૃતદેહનો કબજો સંભાળી પોષ્ટમોર્ટમ કરાવી તેને કોલ્ડરૂમ ખાતે ખસેડયો હતો અને મૃતકની ઓળખ મેળવવા માટે જુદી જુદી દિશામાં તપાસના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

