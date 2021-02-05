તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દીક્ષા:જામનગર શહેરમાં બે દીક્ષાર્થીના વરસીદાનનો વરઘોડો યોજાયો, 10 તારીખે પ્રવજ્યાવિધિ યોજાશે

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
જામનગરમાં પ.પૂ. આચાર્ય વિજયહેમપ્રભ સુરિશ્ર્વરજી મહારાજાની નિશ્રામાં અક્ષય દોશી દ્વારા દિક્ષા લેવામાં આવી રહી છે. જ્યારે આ દરમિયાન સંયમોત્સવનું આયોજન જામનગર ખાતે કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. તત્વયત્રીની આરાધના સહિતના ધાર્મિક કાર્યક્રમો યોજાયા બાદ આજે જામનગર ખાતે અક્ષય દોશી અને માનસીબેનનો દીક્ષાગ્રહણનો વરસીદાનનો વરઘોડો યોજાયો હતો.

જામનગરના ચાંદીબજાર ખાતેથી આ વરસીદાન વરઘોડો શરૂ થયો હતો. જે શહેરના વિવિધ રાજમાર્ગો પર ફરી ચાંદીબજાર શેઠજીના દેરાસર ખાતે પૂર્ણ થયો હતો. જેમાં જૈન સમાજના ભાવિક ભક્તો તેમજ દીક્ષાર્થી અક્ષય દોશીના પરિવારજનો પણ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યાં હતાં. લીલમબેન મહેન્દ્રકુમાર દોશી પરિવારના અક્ષય દોશી દિક્ષા ગ્રહણ કરી રહ્યાં છે. ત્યારે આ પૂર્વે તેના ફૈબા પ.પૂ. સાધ્વીજી પૂણ્યપ્રભાશ્રીજી મ.સા. તથા તેમના માસી પ.પૂ. સાધ્વીજી ધન્યતાશ્રીજી મ.સા. પણ દીક્ષા લઇ ચૂકયા છે.

આજે વરસીદાનનો વરઘોડો યોજાયા બાદ બપોરે સકળ સંઘની સાંજી યોજાશે. ત્યારબાદ આવતીકાલે સવારે 8 વાગ્યે અષ્ટોતરી અભિષેક, બપોરે બે વાગ્યે વસ્ત્ર વધામણા તથા રાત્રે 8 વાગ્યે વિદાય સમારંભ ચાંદીબજારના શેઠજી દેરાસર ચોકમાં યોજાશે. તા. 10ના રોજ સવારે 5 વાગ્યે પ્રવજ્યાવિધિ (દીક્ષા)નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

