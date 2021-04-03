તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રંગમાં ભંગ:જામનગર અને ધુંવાવમાં જુગાર રમતા 8 પકડાયા

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રૂા.28,680 કબજે કરતી પોલીસ
  • સદગુરૂ સોસાયટી પાસે જુગટું રમતા 5 ઝબ્બે

જામનગરમાં કલ્યાણજી મંદિર પાસે જાહેરમાં જુગાર રમતા પાંચ વૃદ્ધને અને ધુવાંવમાંથી ત્રણ શખ્સને પકડી પાડયા હતાં. જયારે શહેરમાં સાતનાલા નજીકથી પોલીસે પાંચ શખસોને જાહેરમાં જુગટું રમતા ઝડપી પાડયા છે. પોલીસે ત્રણેય સ્થળેથી અડધા લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો છે.

જામનગરમાં કલ્યાણજી મંદિર પાસે બુધવારે મોડી રાત્રે પોલીસે દરોડો પાડી જાહેરમાં તીનપત્તીનો જુગાર રમતા પંકજ વિઠ્ઠલદાસ મોનાણી, મહેશ ધિરજલાલ જડીયા, વિનોદ હરસુખલાલ ભુવા, કૌશીક હિરાલાલ શાહ, દિપક ચમનલાલ પાટલીયા નામના પાંચ વૃદ્ધને પકડી પાડી રોકડા રૂ.15140 કબ્જે કર્યા હતાં. જયારે ધુવાવ ગામના હાઉસીંગ બોર્ડ વિસ્તારમાંથી જાહેરમાં ગંજીપાના વડે જુગાર રમતા પ્રફુલ ખજુરીયાભાઈ ભદ્રા, સુનિલ સુરેશભાઈ મારૂ, સલીમ ચાંદશા શહમદાર નામના ત્રણ શખ્સને પોલીસે પકડી પાડી પટ્ટમાંથી રૂ.13450 કબ્જે કરી જુગારધારા હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

શહેરના ખોડિયાર કોલોની વિસ્તાર સામે આવેલા સાતનાલા નજીક જાહેરમાં વર્લીના આંકડા લેતા રફીક ઉંમરભાઈ નાઈ, આરીફ ઉંમરભાઈ ઘોઘા, હુશેન ઈશાભાઈ ભડાલા, સરફરાઝ અજીત હાલેપૌત્રા, ઓધવજી બચુભાઈ સીંગડીયા ઉર્ફે ભીખુભાઈ નામના પાંચ શખ્સને પોલીસે પકડી પાડી રોકડા રૂ.10280 અને 4 મોબાઈલ મળી કુલ રૂ.19280 ની મતા કબ્જે કરી હતી.

