તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સંભવત: આજે પહોંચી જશે:બનાસકાંઠામાં તરછોડાયેલા 4 હાથી જામનગર આવવા રવાના

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જામનગર આવ્યા બાદ ચારેય હાથીનું મેડિકલ ચેકઅપ કરાશે : ઇન્ચાર્જ ડીએફઓ

બનાસકાંઠામાં તરછોડી દેવાયેલા 4 માદા હાથીને જામનગર ખસેડવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો છે. જામનગરના ઈન્ચાર્જ ડી.એફ.ઓ. રાધિકાબેન પરસાણાને આ બાબતને સમર્થન આપતા કહ્યું હતું કે, અત્યારે ચારેય હાથી ઓન ધ વે છે, જામનગર આવ્યા પછી તેનું મેડિકલ ચેકઅપ કરાવીને હેલ્થની ચકાસણી થયા પછી વધુ કહી શકાશે.

બનાસકાંઠાના દાંતીવાડા તાલુકાના સાતસણમાં સોમવારની મધરાતે અજાણ્યા શખસો 4 હાથીને બે ટ્રકમાં લાવીને સાંકળથી તેના પગ બાંધીને મૂકી ગયા હતા. આ ભેદી ઘટનાએ બનાસકાંઠા ફોરેસ્ટ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટને અચંબિત કરી દીધુ હતું અને હાથીને મૂકી જનારાને શોધવા ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા હતા. દરમિયાનમાં આ ચારેય માદા હાથી જામનગર રાધાકૃષ્ણ ટેમ્પલ એન્ડ એલીફ્રન્ટ વેલફેર ટ્રસ્ટને સોંપવાનો નિર્ણય લેવાયો હતો અને મંગળવારે મધરાતે આ ચારેય હાથીને જામનગર મોકલવા માટે બનાસકાંઠાથી રવાના કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો