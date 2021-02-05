તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર ઈમ્પૅક્ટ:182 સરકારી શાળાના આચાર્યને દરેડથી LED લેવાનું ફરમાન રદ

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન ખર્ચ વધતો હોય રાતોરાત નિર્ણયમાં ફેરફાર
  • ઉર્જા બચત પ્રોજેકટ હેઠળ લાઇટ હવે સીઆરસી મારફત મળશે

જામનગર તાલુકાની 182 સરકારી શાળાના આચાર્યને દરેડથી એલઇડી લાઇટ લેવાનું ફરમાન રદ કરાયું છે. અગવડતા અને લાઇટ કરતા ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન ખર્ચ વધતો હોય રાતોરાત નિર્ણયમાં ફેરફાર કરાયો છે. ઉર્જા બચત પ્રોજેકટ હેઠળ ફાળવાયેલી લાઇટ હવે સીઆરસી મારફત મળશે.

જામનગર તાલુકાની 182 સરકારી શાળાઓને જેડાના ઉર્જા બચત પ્રોજેકટ અંતર્ગત ફાળવામાં આવેલી એલઇડી ટયુબલાઇટ મંગળવારે એક જ દિવસમાં દરેડ બીઆરસી ભવન ખાતે લેવાનું ફરમાન સમગ્ર શિક્ષા અભિયાન કચેરી દ્વારા કરવામાં આવતા આચાર્યોમાં ભારે રોષની લાગણી ફેલાઇ હતી. કારણ કે, શાળાઓને 2 થી લઇને 52 લાઇટની ફાળવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારે ગ્રામ્ય શાળાઓ કે જેમને જૂજ લાઇટ ફાળવામાં આવી હોય તેઓને લાઇટની કિંમત કરતા ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન ખર્ચ વધે તેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઇ હતી.

આ અંગે દિવ્યભાસ્કરે સોમવારે અહેવાલ પ્રસિધ્ધ કર્યો હતો. જેના પગલે દરેડથી લાઇટ લેવાની સૂચના રદ કરી કોઈ પણ સીઆરસી કે આચાર્યએ મંગળવારે દરેડ બીઆરસી ભવન ખાતે આવવાનું રહેશે નહીં તેમ આચાર્યો અને સીઆરસી કો-ઓર્ડીનેટરોને જણાવાયું હતું. આ અંગે જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી બી.એન.દવેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હવે એલઇડી લાઇટનું વિતરણ સીઆરસી કો-ઓર્ડીનેટર મારફત આચાર્યોને કરવામાં આવશે.

