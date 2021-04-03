તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાહેરાત:જામનગરમાં આજે 12500 પરિવારોને પાણી નહીં મળે

જામનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પ્રગતિપાર્ક, કૃષ્ણનગર, સત્યમ કોલોની, જૂનો હુડકો, ઓશવાળ કોલોની સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં શનિવારે પાણી વિતરણ થશે

જામનગરમાં રણજીતનગર ઇએસઆરમાં પમ્પીંગ મશીનરીની કામગીરીના કારણે શુક્રવારે 12500 પરિવાર પાણીથી વંચિત રહેશે. જામનગરમાં રણજીતનગર ઇએસઆરમાં ઇન્સ્ટોલ કરેલી જુની પમ્પીંગ મશીનરી, ટ્રાન્સફોર્મર, ડીપી સ્ટ્રકચર વગેરે ડીસમેન્ટલ કરી નવી પમ્પીંગ મશીનરીનું ઇન્સ્ટોલેશન કરવાની કામગીરી મનપા દ્વારા હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે. આથી શુક્રવારે આ ઇએસઆર હેઠળ બી-ઝોનના પ્રગતિ પાર્ક 1-2, કૃષ્ણનગર, સત્યમ કોલોની, રણજીતનગર નવો અને જુનો હુડકો, ઓશવાળ કોલોની, કૃષ્ણ કોલોની, એકતા-નંદધામ સોસાયટી સહિતના વિસ્તારોમાં પાણી વિતરણ બંધ રહેશે.

આથી આ વિસ્તારોમાં રહેતા 12500 જેટલા પરિવાર પાણીથી વંચિત રહેશે. જયારે પાણી વિતરણના બીજા દિવસે એટલે કે શનિવારે પ્રથમ બી-ઝોનમાં અને ત્યારબાદ પછીના દિવસે એટલે કે રવિવારે ઝોન-એમાં રાબેતા મુજબ પાણી વિતરણ કરવામાં આવશે તેમ મનપાની વોટર વર્કસ શાખાના કાર્યપાલક ઇજનેરે જણાવ્યું છે.

