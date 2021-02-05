તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચિંતનની પળે:તું બધું નહ કરી શકે, ગમે તે એક કામ કર!

36 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: કૃષ્ણકાંત ઉનડકટ
  • કોણે કર્યાં છે અમને નિષ્પ્રાણ રામ જાણે! વીંધી ગયા છે કોનાં આ બાણ રામ જાણે! પૂરાઇ ગઇ હતી સૌ સંબંધની તિરાડો, કેવી રીતે થયું આ ભંગાણ રામ જાણે! - બાબુલાલ ચાવડા ‘આતુર’
  • સંબંધો ભલે થોડા હોય, પણ એ શ્રેષ્ઠ હોવા જોઇએ

જિંદગી આપણને ઘણા બધા ઓપ્શન આપે છે. આપણી સામે ઘણા બધા રસ્તાઓ હોય છે. આપણી જિંદગીનો આધાર એના પર રહે છે કે, આપણે કયો રસ્તો પકડીએ છીએ? જે રસ્તો લઇએ એની મંઝિલ શું છે? એ રસ્તે કેટલા પડાવ આવવાના છે? એ પડાવ પાર કરવા આપણા માટે કેટલા શક્ય છે? દરેકની લાઇફમાં એક એવો તબક્કો આવતો હોય છે, જ્યારે એણે નિર્ણય કરવો પડે છે કે આ તરફ જવું કે પેલી તરફ જવું? ઘણી વખત બધા માર્ગો લલચામણા લાગે છે. આપણે એક કરતાં વધુ માર્ગે જઇ શકીએ એમ પણ હોય છીએ. જોકે એક સાથે ઘણા માર્ગો પસંદ કરવામાં ઘણી વખત ક્યાંય પહોંચાતું નથી. ઘણા લોકો એક માર્ગ પકડે છે, થોડાક આગળ જાય છે, પછી એને એમ થાય છે કે, આના કરતાં બીજો માર્ગ વધુ સારો છે. એક રસ્તેથી પાછા વળી એ બીજા રસ્તે જાય છે, એ રસ્તે જઇને વળી તેને ત્રીજો માર્ગ સૂઝે છે. સરવાળે એ ક્યાંય પહોંચી શકતા નથી. એક યુવાનની આ સાવ સાચી વાત છે. એ ભણવામાં હોશિયાર હતો. સાથોસાથ એને બીજું પણ ઘણું બધું કરવાનું મન થતું હતું. એને એક્ટિંગ અને મોડલિંગ પણ ફાવતા હતા. ગાવાનો પણ શોખ હતો. મ્યુઝિક શીખવાનું પણ મન થતું હતું. લેખનમાં પણ એ હાથ અજમાવતો હતો. બધું કરવામાં એ કોઇને પૂરેપૂરો ન્યાય આપી શકતો નહીં. એક વખત તેની ફ્રેન્ડે તેને કહ્યું, ‘આ બધું તું શું કરે છે? તારે એકસાથે કેટલા ઘોડે ચડવું છે? તું બધું કરવા જઇશ તો બનવાજોગ છે કે, તું ક્યાંયનો નહીં રહે. બહેતર એ છે કે તને જેમાં સૌથી સારી ફાવટ હોય, તને જેમાં સૌથી વધુ મજા આવતી હોય, એ કોઇ પણ એક કામ કર, બીજું બધું છોડી દે. એક પર જ ફોકસ હશે તો એને તું તારા હન્ડ્રેડ પર્સન્ટ આપી શકીશ.’ દરેક માણસની ચોક્કસ ક્ષમતા હોય છે. તાકાત વહેંચાઇ જાય તો ઘટી જાય છે. આપણી શક્તિનો સ્ત્રોત એક તરફ વહે એ જરૂરી છે. ઝરણા સુંદર હોય છે, પણ એ થોડાક આગળ નીકળીને સૂકાઇ જતાં હોય છે. નદી જ દરિયા સુધી પહોંચી શકતી હોય છે. મંઝિલે પહોંચવા માટે મહેનતને પણ એક માર્ગે વાળવી પડે છે. ચેન એને જ પ્રાપ્ત થાય છે, જે પોતાની આવડતને ચેનલાઇઝ કરી જાણે છે. જિંદગીમાં સુખ અને શાંતિનો સૌથી મોટો આધાર આપણે શું પસંદ કરીએ છીએ, એના ઉપર હોય છે. જિંદગીમાં છેલ્લે તો ગમતું કામ અને ગમતી વ્યક્તિ જ જિંદગીને જીવવા જેવી બનાવે છે. પસંદગીમાં જે થાપ ખાઇ જાય છે એની પાસે પસ્તાવા સિવાય કોઇ માર્ગ રહેતો નથી. અફસોસ એણે જ કરવો પડે છે જેને પોતાની પસંદગીનો અહેસાસ નથી. જે સ્પષ્ટ છે એ જ શ્રેષ્ઠ બની શકે છે. સ્પષ્ટતાનો અભાવ અધૂરપ સર્જે છે. તમને ગમે એ રીતે તમે જીવો છો? જે પોતાને ગમે એમ નથી જીવી શકતા એણે પછી જેમતેમ જીવવું પડે છે! એક યુવાનની આ વાત છે. પોતાની કરિયર માટે તેની પાસે બે વિકલ્પ હતા. એક સહેલો હતો. બીજો વિકલ્પ થોડોક અઘરો હતો. તે નક્કી કરી શકતો નહોતો કે કયો વિકલ્પ અપનાવવો? પોતાની મૂંઝવણનો હલ મેળવવા માટે એ એક ફિલોસોફર પાસે ગયો. બધી વાત કરી. ફિલોસોફરે કહ્યું કે, ‘સરળ રસ્તો અપનાવવામાં કંઇ ખોટું હોતું નથી! તને જે સરળ લાગે છે એમાં તું આસાનીથી તારું ધાર્યું કરી શકીશ. દરેક વખતે અઘરો માર્ગ જ પસંદ કરવાની કોઇ જરૂર હોતી નથી. ઘણી વખત માણસ હાથે કરીને અઘરી ચેલેન્જ સ્વીકારે છે, એના કરતાં જેમાં ફાવટ હોય એ અપનાવે તો ઓછું ટેન્શન રહે અને મજા પણ આવે. સરસ મજાનો વનરાજીવાળો હરિયાળો રસ્તો સામે હોય તો પછી રણનો રસ્તો અપનાવવો એ એક પ્રકારની મૂર્ખાઇ જ છે. આપણે ઘણી વખત આપણને જે આવડતું હોય એને ઇગ્નોર કરીએ છીએ અને જે નથી આવડતું એને શીખવા ફાંફાં મારીએ છીએ. આવડતું હોય ગાવાનું અને શીખવા જાય વગાડવાનું! ફાવતો હોય વોલીબોલ અને રમવા જાય ક્રિકેટ! મજા આવતી હોય લિટરેચરમાં અને ભણવા બેસે સાયન્સ! જે લોકોને એની ખબર નથી હોતી કે પોતે શેના માટે બન્યા છે એ કશાના બની શકતા નથી! કુદરતે દરેક માણસનું એક ચોક્કસ હેતુ માટે સર્જન કર્યું છે. બધાંને બધી ખબર ન પડે! બધી ખબર પડે એવું જરૂરી પણ નથી. એક કૂક હતો. જુદા જુદા પ્રકારના વ્યંજનો બનાવવા એ જ તેનો શોખ હતો. એક ફાઇવ સ્ટાર હોટલમાં એ જમવાનું બનાવવાનું કામ કરતો હતો. એક વખત એ હોટલમાં એક સંગીતકાર આવ્યો. એની નામના દેશ અને દુનિયામાં હતી. કૂક સાથે એને દોસ્તી થઇ. મ્યુઝિશિયને એક વખત કૂકને કહ્યું, ‘તને સંગીતનું એકેય વાદ્ય વગાડતાં નથી આવડતું. આવી જિંદગીનો શું અર્થ છે?’ કૂકે હસીને કહ્યું, ‘હું જ્યારે કોઇ વાનગી બનાવું છું ત્યારે એટલો જ તલ્લીન હોઉં છું જેટલા તમે સંગીત વગાડતી વખતે મસ્ત હો છો! વઘારનો છમકારો મારું સંગીત છે! મારા બનાવેલા ભોજનમાંથી ઊઠતી સુગંધ મારો ધ્વનિ છે! મારું ભોજન જમીને લોકો વાહ કહે એ મારી દાદ છે. જમ્યા પછી લોકોને જે ઓડકાર આવે છે એ મારો એવોર્ડ છે. દરેક વાનગી હું એક નવો સૂર છેડતો હોઉં એ રીતે જ બનાવું છું. તમારી કલા મનને ઠારે છે. મારી કલા પેટને ઠારે છે! પહેલો કોળિયો મોઢામાં જાય અને લોકો સ્વાદમાં ખોવાઇ જાય એ જ મારી સિદ્ધિ છે. હું રસોઇ બનાવવા માટે જન્મ્યો છું અને એ જ મારા માટે શ્રેષ્ઠ છે. કુદરતે તમને સંગીત માટે સર્જ્યા છે. હું તમને કહું કે એક વાર પાસ્તા બનાવી આપો તો તમે બનાવી શકશો? હું તમારી કદર કરું છું, તમે મારી કલાને પણ માન આપો! આપણે બંને કલાકાર છીએ. બસ, રસ્તા, દિશા અને આવડત જુદી જુદી છે. તમે દિલથી કંઇ કરો છો એ કલા જ બની જાય છે!’ જિંદગીમાં જેટલું જરૂર હોય એટલું જ કરવાનું હોય છે. સંબંધની બાબતમાં પણ આ વાત એટલી જ લાગુ પડે છે. સંબંધો ભલે થોડા હોય, પણ એ શ્રેષ્ઠ હોવા જોઇએ. હસવા માટે એક જ વ્યક્તિ પૂરતી હોય છે. રડવા માટે એક જ ખૂણાની જરૂર પડતી હોય છે. ઘણા લોકો એટલા બધા સંબંધો બાંધે છે કે આપણને એવો સવાલ થાય કે, આને શું ચૂંટણી લડવી છે? ઘણાબધા સંબંધો રાખનાર ઘણી વખત એકેય સંબંધ પૂરી રીતે નિભાવી શકતા નથી. તમારે કેટલા મિત્રો છે? વાત ઓળખતા હોય કે હાય-હલ્લો થતું હોય એની નથી, વાત એની છે. જેની સાથે તમે કોઇ પણ જાતના હિચકિચાટ વગર બધું જ શેર કરી શકો! તમારી લાઇફમાં એવી કેટલી વ્યક્તિ છે, જેને તમારા વિશેની બધી ખબર છે? માંડ એકાદ-બે હશે! એ જ આપણી લાઇફની મૂડી હોય છે. જો આપણી પાસે એવી એક-બે વ્યક્તિ ન હોય અને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર હજારો, લાખો કે કરોડો ફોલોઅર્સ હોય તો પણ એનો કોઇ મતલબ નથી! લોકપ્રિયતા ફેન અને ફોલોઅર્સના આંકડાથી મપાતી હશે પણ આત્મીયતા તો એક-બે સાથે જ અનુભવાય છે. વ્યક્તિની પસંદગીમાં જે ફાવી જાય છે, એને કંઇ હાવી થતું નથી. પસંદગીમાં સતર્ક રહેજો. પસંદ કરી લો પછી એને વળગી રહેજો, એને કમિટેડ રહેજો અને એને જ જીવજો. જે પોતાની પસંદગીમાં પરફેક્ટ હોય છે, એને બધું પરફેક્ટ જ મળે છે. ગેરંટી કે વોરંટીની એને જ જરૂર હોય છે જેને પ્રોડક્ટ વિશે શંકા હોય છે. બેસ્ટ હોય એને કોઇ ખાતરીની જરૂર હોતી નથી. કંઇ પણ પસંદ કરતાં પહેલાં એ ચેક કરી લેવું જરૂરી છે કે, એ મારે લાયક તો છે ને? આપણે જે પસંદ કરીએ એના ઉપરથી જ આપણી કક્ષા નક્કી થતી હોય છે! ⬛ છેલ્લો સીન : આપણી જિંદગીમાં આપણને ગમતી વ્યક્તિ, ગમતું કામ અને ગમતું વાતાવરણ હોય તો જિંદગી ગમતી જ રહે છે. ‘ગમતું’ હોય ત્યાં ગમગીની રહી શકતી નથી. – કેયુ. kkantu@gmail.com

