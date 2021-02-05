તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લાઈટ હાઉસ:સપના સાકાર કરવાની પ્રબળ ઈચ્છા ક્યારે પ્રગટે?

રાજુ અંધારિયા36 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • જવાબદાર બનવું એટલે પોતાની જિંદગીનો ચાર્જ પોતાના હાથમાં લેવો

એક રાજાએ પોતાની પ્રજા કેટલી જવાબદાર છે એ જોવા રસ્તાની વચ્ચે એક ભારેખમ પથ્થર મૂક્યો. પથ્થરની નીચે ઇનામરૂપે સોનાની વીંટી મૂકી. ત્યાંથી પસાર થતા ઘણા રાહદારીઓએ આ પથ્થર જોયો. કોઈ ગીત ગાતો ત્યાંથી ચાલ્યો ગયો તો કોઈ પોતાને એક સારા નાગરિક તરીકે ગણાવીને રસ્તો તારવી ગયો. કોઈએ પથ્થર મૂકી જતા લોકોની બેજવાબદારીની ટીકા કરી. કોઈએ રાજાને ફરિયાદ કરવાનું સૂચન કર્યું તો કોઈએ ‘આપણે શું’ એમ કહીને ત્યાંથી ચાલતી પકડી. કોઈએ રસ્તામાં નડતો એ પથ્થર હટાવ્યો નહીં. અહીં વાત છે જવાબદારી લેવાની. જવાબદાર બનવું એટલે પોતાની જિંદગીનો ચાર્જ પોતાના હાથમાં લેવો. જવાબદારી લેવાનું શીખવાની ઉંમર છે તરુણ કે યુવાનવય. જોકે, ઘણા લોકો ઉંમરમાં બેજવાબદાર બનીને પોતાના ભવિષ્યને ધૂંધળું કરી નાખે છે. તમે એવા પેરન્ટ્સને જોયા હશે જે પોતાનું બાળક તરુણાવસ્થાએ પહોંચી ગયું હોવા છતાં પોતાને પીવાના પાણીનો ગ્લાસ પણ એની જાતે ભરે એ માટેની ટેવ પાડતા નથી. મા-બાપ જાતે જ આવી નાની-નાની વસ્તુઓ એના માટે હાજર કરી દે. ઘણા મા-બાપ લોકોની વચ્ચે પોતાનું 18-20 વરસનું બાળક ખાણીપીણીની પસંદગી, ભણતર વગેરેમાં કેટલું હોશિયાર છે એવું કહેતા થાકતા નથી, પણ ઘરમાં સાધારણ સમારકામ માટે કારીગરને બોલાવ્યો હોય ત્યારે બાપ કામધંધો છોડીને સમારકામ પાછળ ધ્યાન આપશે, પણ એના બાળકને એની જવાબદારી નહીં સોંપે, એ બાળક સાવ ફ્રી હોવા છતાં! જન્મ સાથે જ વ્યક્તિમાં જવાબદારી આવી જતી નથી. એ તો માણસ મોટો થતો જાય એમ પોતાના કુટુંબમાંથી, સ્કૂલ-કોલેજમાંંથી, ટીવી કે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં કેવું કન્ટેન્ટ જુવે છે એમાંથી જવાબદાર હોવાનું ઘડતર થાય છે. જોકે, આ બધી જગ્યાએ જે જોવા-જાણવાનું મળે એમાંથી જેટલું અમલમાં મૂકવામાં આવે ને એના લીધે જે અનુભવ થાય એ મુજબ જવાબદારી લેવાની વૃત્તિનો વિકાસ થાય. જવાબદાર બનવું એટલે શું? અમુક સીમાઓ-બંધનો સાથે પોતે શું કરી શકે છે એની પ્રતીતિ થવી એટલે જવાબદાર બનવું. પોતાને જવાબદાર બનાવવાનો ફાયદો શું? વેલ, સૌ પ્રથમ પોતે જે કાર્ય કરો એના માટેની જવાબદારી લેવી એટલે પોતાનાથી બનતું જે શ્રેષ્ઠ કર્યું એ માટે સંતોષ-પરિતૃપ્તિની લાગણી થાય છે, જે નાસીપાસ થવાથી બચાવી લે છે ને સંજોગો સામે લડી લેવાની તાકાત પૂરી પાડે છે. પોતાના પ્રયાસોથી અપેક્ષા મુજબનું પરિણામ ન પણ આવે તો એ પોતાની જાતને કંટ્રોલમાં રાખી પોતાને કોઈ બૂરી આદતને હવાલે ન કરી દે. વ્યક્તિ પોતાના નિર્ણયો માટે પોતે જ જવાબદાર હોવાનું માને છે ત્યારે એ અસરકારક રીતે પોતાને જ સખત મહેનતનું મૂલ્ય શું છે એ શીખવે છે. પોતાના કાર્ય માટે ઉત્તરદાયિત્વ હોવું એ બિલ્ડિંગના મજબૂત પાયા સમાન છે. એનાથી મન મજબૂત બને છે, પછી કોઈ ઉપર દોષારોપણ કરવાની બ્લેમ ગેમ રમવાની જરૂર રહેતી નથી. આમ જવાબદાર વ્યક્તિ એ છે જે પોતાના કાર્યો અને નિર્ણયો માટે પોતાને જવાબદાર માને. આવી વ્યક્તિ જ કોઈ સાર્થક ને લોકોની નજરમાં આવે એવા મોટા કાર્ય કરી શકે છે. આવી વ્યક્તિ જ કોઇપણ કાર્યને એના અંજામ સુધી લઇ જઈ શકે છે. એટલે જ અમેરિકન લેખક-વક્તા-રેડિયો જોકી લેસ બ્રાઉન કહે છે : તમે ખુદ તમારી જવાબદારી લો તો તમારા સપનાંને પૂરા કરવાની તમારામાં પ્રબળ ઇચ્છા પ્રગટ થશે. ⬛rajooandharia@gmail.com

