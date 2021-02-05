તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રેલવે ક્રોસીંગ પાસેનો બનાવ:ખંભાળિયા-જામનગર રોડ પર કાર સળગીને ખાખ થઈ ગઈ

ખંભાળિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સદનસીબે જાનહાની સહેજમાં ટળી

ખંભાળિયાથી જામનગર તરફ જતા વિનાયક સોસાયટી પાસે આવેલ રેલ્વે ક્રોસિંગ પાસે જામનગરથી ખંભાળિયા તરફ આવી રહેલ આઈ-20 સી.એન.જી. કારમાં અચાનક આગ લાગતા કારમાં સવાર મહેશભાઈ માડમ અને તેના પરિવાર સહી સલામત કારમાંથી ઉતરી જતા સદનસીબે કોઈ જાનહાની થઈ ન હતી.

જો કે, કાર બળીને ખાખ થઈ જવા પામી હતી. આ બનાવની જાણ ખંભાળીયા ફાયરબ્રિગેડને થતાં તાત્કાલીક ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી આગને કાબૂમાં લીધી હતી, પરંતુ ત્યાં સુધી કાર આગની લપેટમાં આવી બળીને ખાખ થઈ જવા પામી હતી. આ બનાવ બનતા આજુબાજુના લોકોએ વાહન ચાલકો એકઠા થયા હતા.

