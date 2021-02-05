તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અપીલ:દ્વારકા જિલ્લામાં કલેક્ટર અને ડીડીઓ કોરોનાની રસી મૂકાવી

ખંભાળિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 6 હજારથી વધુ ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કસએ રસી મુકાવી કોઈ આડઅસર નથી

દ્વારકા જિલ્લામાં હાલ 13 હજાર જેટલા ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન વર્કરો જેવા પ્રાઇવેટ ડોક્ટરો, હોસ્પિટલ સ્ટાફ, આશા બહેનો, આંગણવાડી કાર્યકરો, સફાઈ કામદારો, પોલીસ કર્મીઓ, શિક્ષકો, પંચાયત વિભાગ સહિતના વર્કરને કોરોનાની પ્રથમ ડોઝ રસીકરણની કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. જેમાં 6 હજારથી વધુ વર્કરોને રસીકરણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેમજ દ્વારકા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર ડો.નરેન્દ્રકુમાર મીના અને જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારી જાડેજાએ ખંભાળીયા ખાતે કોરોનાની રસી મુકાવી હતી.

આ તકે જીલ્લા કલેક્ટરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, જિલ્લામાં હાલ 6 વધુથી ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન વર્કરોએ કોરોનાની રસી મુકાવી છે અને કોઈ પણ જાતની આડઅસર નથી જોવા મળી અને બાકી રહી ગયેલા લોકો કોરોનાની રસી મુકાવે રસી એકદમ સુરક્ષિત છે. રસીકરણની પ્રક્રિયા ખુબજ તાલીમબદ્ધ સ્ટાફ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવે છે માટે બાકી રહી ગયેલા લોકો રસી મુકાવા અપીલ કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો