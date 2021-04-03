તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:ભાણવડ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ કેસમાં આરોપીનો જેલમાંથી કબજો મેળવાયો, તપાસનો દૌર

ખંભાળિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ટ્રસ્ટની જમીનના કબ્જા સબબ 2 મહિલા સહિત 5 સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે
  • ફરાર થયેલા 2 આરોપીઓને પકડવા માટે પોલીસે શોધખોળનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ કર્યો

ભાણવડમાં ટ્રસ્ટની જમીનના કબજા સબબ બે મહિલા સહિત 5 શખસો સામે નોંધાયેલા દ્વારકા જિલ્લાના પ્રથમ લેન્ડ ગ્રેબિંગ કેસમાં ખનીજ ચોરીના પ્રકરણમાં જેલમાં રહેલા આરોપીનો પોલીસ કબ્જો મેળવી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. ચકચારી પ્રકરણમાં બે આરોપી ફરાર હોય શોધખોળ ચાલી રહી છે.

ભાણવડમાં આવેલી વારીયા બાલમંદિરની કરોડો રૂપિયાની કિંમતી જમીન આશાદીપ એજ્યુકેશન ટ્રસ્ટ આરતીબેન દીપકભાઈ પંડિત અને કૃપાબેન રસિકલાલ ઠાકર( રે.ભાણવડ)ને ટ્રસ્ટની જમીન કરાર આધારિત આપવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં બન્ને ટ્રસ્ટીઓએ શરત મુજબ ચાર્જ નહીં આપી શૈક્ષણિક હેતુ સિવાય અન્ય ગેરકાયદેસર પ્રવૃત્તિ કરી ટ્રસ્ટની જમીન પચાવી પાડવાના ઈરાદાથી અન્ય આરોપીઓ સાજણ ગઢવી, નિલેશભાઈ અને રામભાઈ સાથે મળી ગર્ભિત ધમકીઓ આપી હતી.

આથી ભાણવડના બળદેવભાઈ વારોતરિયાએ કલેક્ટર સમક્ષ રજૂઆત કરતા જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડાની સૂચનાથી ડીવાયએસપી હિરેન્દ્ર ચૌધરી તથા સ્ટાફે તપાસ હાથ ધરી બે મહિલાઓ સહિત પાંચ સામે લેન્ડ ગ્રેબીંગનો ગુનો નોંધી બે મહિલા આરતી તથા કૃપાની ધરપકડ કરી જામનગર જેલ હવાલે કરી હતી. આરોપી રામભાઈ જે ખનીજ પ્રકરણમાં જામનગરની જેલમાં હોય ત્યાંથી પોલીસે કબ્જો મેળવ્યો છે. જયારે અન્ય બે આરોપીઓની શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી છે.

