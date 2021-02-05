તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગુજરાત મોડલ!:ગ્રામજનોના વિરોધ વચ્ચે દલિત યુવકનો વરઘોડો નીકળશે, સુરક્ષામાં PI સહિત 75 પોલીસકર્મી રહેશે ખડેપગ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર
  • વડાલીમાં દલિત વ્યક્તિએ દિકરાના લગ્નનો વરઘોડો કાઢવા માગી પોલીસની મદદ
  • 6 માર્ચે 5 પોલીસ અધિકારી સહિત 75 પોલીસ કર્મીની ઉપસ્થિતિમાં વરઘોડો નીકળશે.

21મી સદીમાં આજે પણ સમાજમાં જાતિવાદનું દૂષણ ખતમ થયું નથી. એક બાજુ દુનિયાભરમાં ગુજરાત મોડલની વાતો કરતી સરકારે આ મામલે પણ વિચાર કરવાની જરૂર છે. ગાંધીના ગુજરાતમાં આજે પણ ઘણી જગ્યાએ વરઘોડો કાઢવા મામલે દલિતો પર અત્યાચારના બનાવો સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. સાંબરકાઠામાં આવેલા વડાલીમાં એક દલિત વ્યક્તિએ પોતાના દિકરાના લગ્ન દરમિયાન વરઘોડો કાઢવા માટે પોલીસ પાસે મદદ માગવી પડી. ગામના જ ઉચ્ચ કોમના લોકોના વિરોધના પગલે વ્યક્તિએ પોલીસ સુરક્ષાની માગણી કરતા હવે દલિત યુવકના વરઘોડામાં 5 પોલીસ અધિકારી સહિત 75 જેટલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ પણ હાજર રહેશે.

પોલીસની સુરક્ષામાં નીકળશે દલિત યુવકનો વરઘોડો
સાબરકાંઠાના વડાલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશન વિસ્તારની હદમાં આવેલા ભજપુરા ગામમાં નરેશભાઈ વણકર રહે છે. નરેશભાઈના દિકરાના લગ્ન હોવાથી 6 માર્ચના રોજ વરઘોડો નીકળવાનો હતો. જોકે ગામના ઉચ્ચ કોમના લોકોએ તેનો વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. એવામાં વરઘોડા દરમિયાન કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિની જાળવણી માટે નરેશભાઈએ પોલીસ પાસે રક્ષણ માગ્યું હતું.

75 જેટલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે
દલિત યુવકના લગ્નને પગલે ઈડર વિભાગના નાયબ પોલીસ અધિકારીએ વડાલી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 5મી માર્ચના રોજ 2 દિવસ માટે 2 પોલીસ ઈન્સ્પેક્ટર, 5 પોલીસ સબ-ઈન્સ્પેક્ટર, 50 પોલીસ કર્મચારી, 20 મહિલા પોલીસ કર્મચારી, 1 વજ્ર વાહન તથા એક ખાનગી વીડિયો ગ્રાફરને બંદોબસ્ત માટે ફાળવ્યા છે.

મોડાસામાં દલિત દીકરીને ઘોડા પરથી ઉતારાઈ હતી
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ પહેલા મોડાસાના નાંદીસણમાં દલિત સમાજની દીકરીના લગ્ન હોવાથી ગામ વચ્ચે વરઘોડો નીકળતાં ઘોડા પર બેઠેલી દીકરી નીચે ઉતારીને ઘરે ચાલતી મોકલવાની ઘટના બની હતી. જે મામલે નાંદીસણના પિતા-પુત્ર સામે પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધીને બંનેને જેલહવાલે કર્યા હતા. આ ઘટના દરમિયાન દીકરીના ભાઇના માથેથી સાફો પણ ઊતરાવી દીધો હતો અને અન્ય શખસને લાફા પણ માર્યા હતા. વરઘોડાને ગામ વચ્ચે બે કલાક રોકી રખાયો હતો. ગામમાં કોઇ ઘટના ન ઘટે એ માટે ગામમાં ચુસ્ત બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો હતો અને ચુસ્ત બંદોબસ્ત વચ્ચે લગ્ન યોજાયા હતા.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત96-4 (43.0)
ભારત 109 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો