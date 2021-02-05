તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણી જામી:બીજા દિવસે સાબરકાંઠામાં 6, અરવલ્લીમાં 1 ફોર્મ ભરાયું; સાબરકાંઠામાં બીજા દિવસે વધુ 389 ફોર્મ ઉપડ્યા

હિંમતનગર, ખલીકપુર(મોડાસા)એક કલાક પહેલા
સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પરબડા એસટી બેઠક પર અલ્પેશભાઈ વાઢેરે પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે આવી ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભર્યું હતું - Divya Bhaskar
સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પરબડા એસટી બેઠક પર અલ્પેશભાઈ વાઢેરે પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે આવી ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભર્યું હતું
  • સાબરકાંઠામાં બે પાલિકાના બે વોર્ડમાં અને જિ.પં.ની ત્રણ બેઠક મળી 6 ફોર્મ ભરાયા

સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં સ્વરાજની ત્રણેય સંસ્થાઓમાં કુલ 270 બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ શરૂ થઈ ગયો છે. બે દિવસમાં કુલ 1013 ઉમેદવારીપત્રોનો ઉપાડ થયો છે તે પૈકી હિંમતનગર પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 1 માં એક તલોદ પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 3 માં બે જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયત ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત હિંમતનગરની પરબડા બેઠક ઇડરની કેશરપુરા બેઠક અને તલોદની બડોદરા બેઠક પર એક-એક ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરાયું છે. અરવલ્લી જિલ્લામાં ચૂંટણીની વાત કરીએ તો ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે એટલે કે મંગળવારે અરવલ્લી જિલ્લામાં એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું. જેમાં મોડાસા પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર-2 માં કિર્તીભાઇ શાહે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ હતું.અરવલ્લી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 30 બેઠકો માટે બે દિવસમાં 80 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું છે. જ્યારે અરવલ્લી જિલ્લાની 6 તાલુકા પંચાયતો માટે 399 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરાયું છે.

સાબરકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં આઠ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 172 બેઠક હિંમતનગર પાલિકાની 36 બેઠક,વડાલી પાલિકાની 24 બેઠક, તલોદ પાલિકાના બે વોર્ડમાં 2 બેઠકની પેટાચૂંટણી અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 36 બેઠક માટે ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરાઇ છે. જેમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે 624 ફોર્મનો ઉપાડ થયા બાદ બીજા દિવસે પણ 389 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો લઈ જવાયા હતા. ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસ બન્નેમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં થોભો અને રાહ જુઓની નીતિ અખત્યાર કરાઇ છે. જોકે 80 ટકાથી વધુ દાવેદારોને પૂર્ણ તૈયારી કરી દેવા ઈશારો કરી દેવાયો છે.

મંગળવારે હિંમતનગર પાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 1 માં એક તથા તલોદ પાલિકાની પેટા ચૂંટણી અંતર્ગત વોર્ડ નંબર 3 માં 2 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જ્યારે જિલ્લા પંચાયતની પરબડા,બડોદરા અને કેશરપુરા બેઠક પર એક એક ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. રાજકીય પક્ષોએ હજુ સુધી મેન્ડેટ આપ્યા નથી. ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસના ટિકિટવાંચ્છુઓ છેલ્લી ઘડીના પ્રયાસો લગાવી રહ્યા છે અને સંગઠનના મોવડીઓને મનાવવાના પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યા છે. મોટાભાગે હવે ગમે ત્યારે ઉમેદવારોના નામની જાહેરાત થઇ જવાની સંભાવના છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓના ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલુ છે.

બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે મોડાસા પાલિકાના વોર્ડ- 2 માં કિર્તીભાઈ શાહે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ હતું. જ્યારે અરવલ્લી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની 30 બેઠકો માટે બે દિવસમાં 80 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ થયું છે. જ્યારે અરવલ્લી જિલ્લાની 6 તાલુકા પંચાયતો માટે 399 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરાયું છે. મોડાસા પાલિકાના 9 વોર્ડના 36 કોર્પોરેટરો માટે 211 ફોર્મ નું વિતરણ કરાયું છે. જ્યારે બાયડ પાલિકામાં 24 કોર્પોરેટરો માટે 84 ફોર્મનું વિતરણ કરાયું છે. ફોર્મ સાથે રજૂ કરવા માટેના ડોક્યુમેન્ટ માટે સોગંદનામુ તેમજ મિલકત માટે કોઈ દેવું બાકી નથી તેવા દાખલા લેવા માટે લાંબી લાઈનો લાગી હતી.

કોંગ્રેસના 7 અસંતુષ્ટો ભાજપમાં જોડાયા
કોંગ્રેસના અસંતુષ્ટોએ ભાજપનો ખેસ પહેરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું છે. હિંમતનગર પાલિકાની ટિકીટ માગનાર કોંગ્રેસના બે કાર્યકરોએ ભાજપમાં ટિકિટ માંગ્યા બાદ પ્રદેશ પ્રમુખનું ફરમાન નડી જતાં કષ્ટદાયક સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ છે. આ બંને સહિત 7 અસંતુષ્ટોએ ગુરુવારે ભાજપની સદસ્યતા સ્વીકારી ખેસ પહેરી લીધો હતો.

જિ.પં.નો ઉમેદવાર ~2.50 લાખ,તા.પં.નો ઉમેદવાર 1.25 લાખ, વોર્ડ ઉમેદવારને 1 લાખ સુધી ચૂંટણી ખર્ચ કરી શકશે
અરવલ્લી જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ૩૦ અને ૬ તાલુકા પંચાયતોની ૧૨૮ તેમજ મોડાસા તથા બાયડ પાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ પેટાચૂંટણી માટે મતદાન થનાર છે. જેને અનુલક્ષીને કલેકટરની અધ્યક્ષતામાં પત્રકાર પરિષદ યોજાઇ હતી. જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની જિલ્લા અને તાલુકા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ ૨૧૯૨ અને નગરપાલિકા ચુંટણી માટે ૧૯૯ બેલેટ યુનિટ અને ૧૦૧ કંટ્રોલ યુનિટ સાથેના મલ્ટી ચોઇસ ઇ.વી.એમનો વપરાશ કરાશે. ચાલુ વર્ષે જિલ્લા પંચાયત ઉમેદવારો માટે રૂ.૨,૫૦,૦૦૦ ચૂંટણી ખર્ચ, તાલુકા પંચાયત ઉમેદવાર રૂ.૧,૨૫,૦૦૦ જ્યારે નવ વોર્ડ સુધીની નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ ઉમેદવારને રૂ. ૧,૦૦,૦૦૦ સુધીના ચૂંટણી ખર્ચની મર્યાદા નક્કી કરવામાં આવી હોવાનું પણ જિલ્લા કલેકટરે ઉમેર્યુ હતું.

