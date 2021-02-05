તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:ફાર્મસીમાં પ્રવેશના રાઉન્ડ બંધ થયા પછી પણ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને નાણાં પરત અપાયા નથી

હિંમતનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં બે માસથી 20 હજાર સલવાતા પરિવારો હાલાકીમાં

બેચલર ઓફ ફાર્મસીમાં અભ્યાસ કરવા માંગતા વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ સરકાર માન્ય સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં ફોર્મ ભરી મેરીટ આધારે એડમિશન માટે પૈસા ભર્યા બાદ અનુકૂળતાવાળી સેલ્ફ ફાઇનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં વિદ્યાર્થીઓને એડમિશન મળી જતા એડમીશનના તમામ રાઉન્ડ પૂરા થવા છતાં કોલેજમાં ભરેલ રૂ. 20 હજાર પરત ન મળતાં જરૂરિયાતમંદ પરિવારો ભારે હાલાકીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છે. સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં મેરીટના આધારે ક્રમાનુસાર એડમિશન પ્રક્રિયા ચાલુ હતી ગવર્મેન્ટ કોલેજોમાં એક સેમેસ્ટર ના રૂ.1000 તથા સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં 35,000 ફી ભરવાની હોય છે.

આ સમયગાળા દરમિયાન કેટલાક વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ કોઈક કારણસર જે તે સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ કોલેજ અનુકૂળ ના હોય અથવા તો દૂર પડતી હોય કે અનુકૂળતાવાળી સેલ્ફ ફાઈનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં એડમિશન લઈ લીધું છે. સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ કોલેજોમાં નવેમ્બર 30 તારીખની તમામ એડમિશન પ્રક્રિયા બંધ કરાઇ છે. તેમજ અન્ય કોલેજોમાં કોઈ જગ્યા ખાલી પડે તો કોઈપણ કોલેજમાં એડમિશન ન મળેલ હોય તેવા વિદ્યાર્થી એડમિશન લઈ શકે છે.

હિંમતનગરના નિતાબેને જણાવ્યું કે મારા દીકરા ધ્રુવનું ગાંધીનગરની કોલેજમાં રૂ.20 હજાર ભરીને એડમીશન લીધું હતું. પરંતુ હિંમતનગરમાં જ એડમિશન થઈ જતા ગાંધીનગરની કોલેજનું એડમિશન રદ કરાવ્યું હતું 30 નવેમ્બરે ફાર્મસીમા તમામ એડમિશન રાઉન્ડ ની પ્રક્રિયા પૂર્ણ થઈ તેને આજે સવા બે મહિના એટલે કે 70 દિવસ જેટલો સમય થયેલ હોવા છતાં પૈસા આજદિન સુધી પરત કરવામાં ન આવતાં હાલાકીનો સામનો કરી રહ્યા છીએ.

